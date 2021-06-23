Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

K-6 Summer camp Lets You Recharge at Home!

akronschools.com
 13 days ago

Families can register by going to the APS Summer Connected Learning site or by clicking here. This is FREE, and kids get so many cool things sent to their homes! There are live sessions, but students are not required to attend live. Camp Invention: Recharge at Home!. Grade: K, 1,...

www.akronschools.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylebostonchefs.com

Summer Camp at Shore Leave

Bar Mezzana and Black Lamb peoples) is kicking off its camp-themed summer pop-up, giving you and your squad all the youthful nostalgia you can handle (but with fewer bugs). The campsite’s cocktail menu, crafted by Ryan Lotz and team, will keep you hydrated with an igloo full of Bug Juice (the adult kind). You will be in good hands with Shore Leave’s boisterous counselors providing different activities for the day from Orientation on the patio with arts and crafts, Camp Talent Show, Counselor Keggers and 90s-themed Drag Show + Dance. Take a peek at the different activities below (with indoor options for rain) because a bad day camping is still better than a good day working. Get your crew together and reserve your spot (set a reminder or do whatever you have to do) so you can be sure to keep summer boredom at bay (and maybe even indulge in a little camp romance).
Pickett County, TNnewstalk941.com

Pickett K-8 Summer Learning Camp Combined Education And Fun

Pickett County K-8 summer learning camp ends Thursday after four weeks of education and fun. Principal Julia Barber said school staff used a combination of field trips and online and classroom learning to close the learning loss gap. “We took our reading post test yesterday, and I am very pleased...
Ocean City, MDThe Dispatch

Unique Summer Camp On Tap

POCOMOKE – A group of students from Pocomoke Middle School will broaden their environmental experiences with a new summer camp. In July, members of Pocomoke Middle School’s Surfrider Club will have the chance to participate in a summer program highlighted by an offshore boat trip. “My personal goal for this...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

How are you spending your time outdoors this summer? Let us know.

It’s officially summer, and we’ve never been more excited to get outside. The Boston area has many things going for it in the summertime. Whether you like to hit the beach, go for a hike, or watch a game at Fenway, we all have our outdoor traditions. With the pandemic practice of outdoor dining still going strong, a big part of this summer will be spent enjoying meals with friends and family outside.
Burrillville, RIValley Breeze

Assembly announces summer camp

BURRILLVILLE – The Assembly Theatre will hold the theater camp 2021 Camp Act on July 12-16 and July 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An actors showcase will be held on Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Classes will be held in-person at the American Legion Hall, 103 Harrisville Main St.
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

Summer camps conclude

Educators across the county did their best to make summer camp engaging, making sure those children selected to attend stayed all four weeks. The free camps, aimed at students entering grades first through eighth, were a state funded program geared to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sevierville...
Hobbiescbslocal.com

Wild Roots Summer Camps

It's not too late to find a summer camp for your kiddos! Julissa is checking out Wild Roots Learning Center's summer camp offerings in Folsom!
Yogaarcamax.com

The 6 most amazing adult summer camps in the US

Who says summer camps are just for kids? Imagine the summer camp you went to, but with parties, alcohol and no one telling you what you have to do. Adult summer camps will give you just that: fun, without a curfew. Grab a group of friends, or go alone to meet new ones, and book your stay at one of these adult camps!
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

Let the summer begin!

June got off to a hot start with not only some sunny days in the 90s but also some nice storms to give us a few bits of relief. Sunday was not only Father’s Day but also the official start of the summer season and the longest day of daylight. It was, at 10:31 p.m., the summer solstice. From here on until about this time in December the daylight hours will be shorter.
Collegeslavc.edu

Let Us Help You Register for Summer & Fall

Los Angeles Valley College is holding two Virtual Registration Events to provide enrollment assistance to students who want to register for 2nd 5-week Summer classes and/or Fall 2021 classes. Come chat live on Zoom with representatives from Counseling, Financial Aid, and Admissions & Records to help answer your general questions...
Lifestyleahealthiermichigan.org

Lazy Summer Days: Why It’s Healthy to Rest and Recharge

Americans are notorious for being preoccupied with work: on average, half of all American workers don’t use all of their allotted time off, according to a recent survey. And even when they’re not at work, they’re thinking about work. People respond to emails around-the-clock; and about 25% of millennials and Gen X-ers said they check their emails while on vacation.
LifestyleThe Suburban Times

Camp Invention’s Action-Packed, In-Person and At-Home Summer Program Coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus the week of July 19 – July 23, 2021. At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention’s in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise – where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.
Lifestylefoxbaltimore.com

Summer camp physicals

For many kids, summer means camp. Nicholas Bower, the Chief Medical Officer at University of Maryland Urgent Care at University of Maryland Medical System, joins us to explain how they can go back safely. For more information, click here.
Harpster, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

ALACCA sets summer camps

HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has set a variety of summer camps. Middle School Adventures camp is set for July 5-10; 456 Explorers camp will be held July 12-17; 234 Discoverers camp will be held July 20-24; and K-1 Lil’ Travelers day camp is set for July 27-30.
Jeffersontown, KYjeffersontownky.com

Jeffersontown Summer Art Camp

Learn all about art with classes that range from painting, drawing, paper mache, new art trends and more!. With the current situation regarding COVID-19, we wanted to address some questions you might have regarding the set up of the camp this year:. How many campers will be in each class?
WorkoutsArkansas Online

MASTER CLASS: Training in the summer for enjoyable fall hikes

Hiking season is in full swing. It is a fantastic time to enjoy the wonderful outdoor playground that Arkansas has to offer. This week, I will share a few tips that apply to any hiking adventure, and I have a cool training idea that should improve your ability to enjoy your hiking.
KidsEureka Times-Standard

Summer camp empowers middle school girls

North Star Quest Camp, an all-female camp for middle school girls that focuses on empowering tweens, is being held both online and in person this summer. The 2021 “hybrid camp” is slated for July 17 and 18. “We’ve come up with a plan that lets us all get together in...
Kidscoolmompicks.com

The best summer camp care package ideas for tweens and teens: A helpful list from a mom who’s been sending them for 8 years

We are completely celebrating the return to summer camp around here. And I am celebrating the joy of putting together summer camp care packages for my tweens and teens! After the year they have had, the chance to run around with friends, swim, be silly, stay up too late, fill up their MadLibs with “edgy” adjectives (ha), read with flashlights in the dark, roast marshmallows and just be kids for a few weeks without phones and gadgets…well, it will be glorious for them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy