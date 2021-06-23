Cancel
Electronics

Peloton’s mandatory treadmill memberships show how you never fully own your connected devices

By Sara Morrison
Vox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton has come up with an interesting solution to its treadmill safety issues, which have been connected to a child’s death: Force owners of its $4,295 Tread+ to either return the machine for a refund or pay a $39 monthly membership fee to use it at all. Users are outraged, and some have even compared Peloton’s demand to ransomware.

SlashGear

Peloton Heart Rate Band to take the company beyond bikes and treadmills

Peloton is a name that has been making headlines in the past months in both good and bad ways. Its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic when home exercise equipment and programs became trendy. Its name, however, was dragged into infamy due to several accidents and a few deaths around that very same equipment. Now the exercise equipment and fitness media company is seemingly ready to break out into a new but related market, with a Heart Rate Band that will mark its first venture into wearables.
News 12

Peloton reportedly developing armbands to pair wirelessly on cycles and treadmills

Warby Parker is confidentially filing for an IPO. In its most recent 2020 funding round, Warby Parker raised $120 million, giving it a valuation of $3 billion, according to Pitchbook Data. Peloton is reportedly venturing into the wearables market with a digital heart rate armband. Bloomberg reports that the company...
TwitterDesign Taxi

Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly

Following Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.
TwitterNBC Miami

Peloton Disabled a Free Running Feature on Its Treadmills, Forcing Owners to Pay Up

Some Peloton customers are outraged after the company disabled a free run setting on its high-end treadmill, forcing users to pay an extra monthly membership fee. Previously, users of the Tread+ machine were able to select a "Just Run" setting and exercise without accessing Peloton's digital workout content. But the feature was disabled after a safety update.
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Peloton will brick your $4,300 treadmill if you don’t pay the $40 monthly fee

After Peloton issued a massive recall in May, the company has decided to require all Tread and Tread+ owners to maintain an active $40/month subscription to continue using the fitness device. Those that do opt not to pay will have their devices made inactive. This is really only a problem for the subset of users that don't have a membership, but enjoy the "Just Run" feature.
FitnessFOX 40 News WICZ TV

A free Peloton membership could be your newest work benefit

Paid time off, retirement benefits and ... a Peloton membership? That could be your newest work perk as the fitness company rolls out a corporate program that offers free app memberships that normally cost $12.99 per month. Peloton Corporate Wellness is aimed at "providing employees access to innovative mental and...
ElectronicsEW.com

Save money while you stream your favorite shows with this Apple TV 4K device from Walmart

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. It's officially summer, and entertainment is rebounding with loads of new shows and movies coming up in the second half of 2021. If you want access to all the best streaming services in one place in order to watch them, consider the Apple TV 4K from Walmart's Deals for Days sale, which is currently marked down by $70. There are other streaming devices out there, but customers say they keep returning to Apple TV because they've become so spoiled using it - it's that good of a product.
Brianna WuTech Dirt

You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
TechnologyHackRead

Vulnerability exposed Peloton bike, treadmil to malware attacks

Peloton workouts are susceptible to hacking leading to malware and spying, claims McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research team. According to their latest research, a vulnerability, classified as CVE-2021-3387, was discovered in the touchscreen of Peloton Bike+ and Tread+, allowing threat actors to control it remotely, without any involvement of the equipment’s operating system.
Cell PhonesGear Patrol

If You Own an iPhone, Here’s How to Cut Your Monthly Bill In Half

How much do you spend each month on your cell phone bill? According to a recent JD Power study, the average American cell phone bill is $70 for a single user — which adds up $840 a per year — and that's a lot. If you're looking for a way to substantially lower your cell phone bill without necessarily changing many of your habits, you should think about switching to Google's cell phone service, called Google Fi.
New York City, NYKABC

Your Peloton could be hacked. Who is watching you?

(New York, NY) — Peloton is warning that some of its bikes are vulnerable to hackers who could spy on users with the camera and microphone. Steve Povolny, head of Advanced Threat Research at McAfee, worked with the company to find a fix. It most likely only a threat to...
Electronicswvxu.org

How Do You Keep Your Smart Home Devices From Spying On You?

As more people turn to smart home devices and smart security devices to bring convenience to their lives new privacy concerns arise. Amazon Echo devices will now share your wireless network with your neighbors through a program called Sidewalk. Amazon adds devices to the shared network automatically unless users go through steps to opt out.
ElectronicsGizmodo

Resetting Your IoT Device Before Reselling It Isn't Enough, Researchers Find

As IoT devices like Amazon Echo become more and more popular, it isn’t unusual for users to re-sell them. Indeed, it’s increasingly common to come across them on eBay or even at the occasional yard sale. Amazon suggests that, when users are done with a product, they factory reset the device so as to erase any personal information stored within it before sending it back out into the world.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Apple increases 5G component orders for iPhone 13 lineup

I'll buy iPhones for longevity. Not in software support but the idea of going to an Apple... For phones you may be right but for computers you are wrong. Windows laptops can last longer. My 12 years old laptop runs latest Windows 10 Pro really well. I've only replaced hdd and doubled ram. It costed me only 100 dollars. Will run Windows 11 too if I bypass all security blocks that Microsoft made.
ElectronicsArs Technica

Thinking about selling your Echo Dot—or any IoT device? Read this first

Like most Internet-of-things (IoT) devices these days, Amazon’s Echo Dot gives users a way to perform a factory reset so, as the corporate behemoth says, users can “remove any... personal content from the applicable device(s)” before selling or discarding them. But researchers have recently found that the digital bits that remain on these reset devices can be reassembled to retrieve a wealth of sensitive data, including passwords, locations, authentication tokens, and other sensitive data.