Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Disney Springs Is Selling a Boozy Piña Colada Cheesecake, So Hurry and Get It While You Can

By Haley Lyndes
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While I currently don't have a ticket to Walt Disney World, I know I don't need one to make a special trip to Florida for this boozy Piña Colada Cheesecake. The New York-style cheesecake, which can be found at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs, is made on graham cracker crust with coconut mousse, grilled pineapple, and sweetened toasted coconut. Sounds delicious, right? But the best part is for sure the heart topper, which contains Malibu rum that you can drizzle all over your cake before diving in! Popular Instagram account Disney Food Blog also reports that the cheesecake itself contains small bits of coconut and pineapple inside (yum!). Just keep in mind that this cake does *not* come in a nonboozy version, so if you're looking for dessert to share with the family (or are under 21), we suggest opting for something else (you can't go wrong with this watermelon Dole Whip). If you want a slice of this boozy cheesecake for yourself, head on down to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and let us know what you think.

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Florida, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pi A Colada#Food Drink#Instagram A#Disney Food Blog#Disneyfoodblog#Walt Disney World#Amorette S Patisserie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksallears.net

10 Massive Snacks You Can Get in Disney World

One of our favorite things about Disney World is the food!. And there are so many great snacks that we just get full thinking about all of them. But not all snacks are created equal — some are WAY bigger than others!. So here are some of the most massive...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
Petsallears.net

You Can Finally Find This Baby Yoda Souvenir in Disney World Again!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to The Mandalorian, it’s hard not to obsess over the totally cute Baby Yoda/Grogu/The Child. We’ve seen him ALL over merchandise including a streetwear collection, a...
Shoppingallears.net

Only Select Disney World Guests Can Get The Newest MagicBand Discounted!

Another day, another MagicBand! It seems like almost every day there’s a new one! Since their launch several years ago, MagicBands have been a hit!. Although they’re no longer complementary, MagicBands are still a convenient way to have everything you need for your Disney World trip! Recently, Disney came out with a new MagicBand based on a popular resort!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Haagen-Dazs' Boozy Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs sells deliciously boozy ice cream that comes in flavors like Bourbon Praline Pecan and Irish Cream Brownie. "The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge," Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager, Rachel Jaiven, announced in a press release. "Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own."
Shoppingallears.net

Here’s When You Can Get These Two NEW Collectible Disney Keys

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney is known for its collectible items and souvenirs. Disney collectible keys are a unique souvenir for a lot of collectors, and you can even find some of them...
Yogadisneyfoodblog.com

Disney, Can You Make This Yoga Experience a THING?!

Did y’all know it was International Yoga Day last week??. Disney celebrated the holiday with Cast Members by holding a DREAM yoga session that we can only wish to re-create someday!. Yoga can be a really peaceful, energizing experience, and it’s especially invigorating to have a sunrise session outside with...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

HURRY! Disney Just Released 2 Limited Edition EPCOT Posters Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love Disney attraction posters, both in Disney Parks and also in our homes!. Disney has been releasing past, present, and future limited-edition posters of EPCOT attractions throughout 2021....
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Where You Can See a Live DJ in Disney Springs Tomorrow!

For some Disney-goers, there’s no better way to end a day in Disney World than with a shopping trip to Disney Springs!. There’s a huge selection of entertainment and shops, and for tomorrow, Disney is combining the two with a live DJ in one of the stores!. Just for today...
Recipesallears.net

10 Incredibly Easy Disney Recipes You Can Make Tonight

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If we could have Disney food for every meal, we totally would. 😍 And even when you’re not in the parks, the good news is that you kind of can eat like you’re on vacation at home!
Lifestyleallears.net

HURRY! Select Tickets Restocked for Disney World’s BOO Bash!

This year, Disney will be hosting a new Halloween event called Disney After Hours BOO Bash!. The event is set to replace Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2021, but there will still be plenty of characters, specialty snacks, and trick-or-treating. We’ve already seen tickets for the 3-hour event taking place on select nights August through October sell out, but if you have your eye on a specific date, you might be in luck!
Electronicsallears.net

You Can Now Get Apple Watch Bands at Disney World!

The MaDe kiosks at Disney World are always a fun way to add a little extra Disney magic to your phone cases, MagicBands, magnets, and more!. But now you can get something else customized at the MaDe Kiosks — Apple Watch Bands!. We headed over to the MaDe Kiosk at...
Travelreviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
TravelInside the Magic

You Can Tour a Disney ‘Wish’ Stateroom a YEAR Before Maiden Voyage!

Disney Cruise Line fans have been waiting a long time to board Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Triton Class cruise ship — which will ultimately be joined by two sister ships — faced construction delays at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Extended Evening Theme Park Hours Announced for SELECT Disney World Guests!

With the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations approaching quickly, we’ve been seeing a lot of preparations and changes underway!. Fireworks have returned to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Cinderella Castle has already gotten a royal makeover, and there are even more rides, restaurants, and shops to come when October 1st kicks off. But, even with all the exciting things announced for the 18-month long part-ay, some Disney-goers are wondering when perks like FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours (or its upcoming replacement — Early Theme Park Entry) will come back. And, if you’re one of those folks, we’ve got a brand new update for you!
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

You Can Get $3 Disney Face Masks Online Right NOW!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen a lot of changes in Disney World’s mask policy recently. Face coverings are now optional for fully vaccinated guests in most areas of Disney World except for...