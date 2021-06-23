Cancel
HURRY! More Park Passes Added for Annual Passholders for the Day Fireworks Return to Disney World!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks are officially coming BACK to Disney World on July 1st!. Guests will get to enjoy Happily Ever After in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Forever over in EPCOT, but to get into the parks and see these spectaculars, you’ll need a Park Pass! Park Passes for July 1st have been filling up quickly. But, if you’re an Annual Passholder and you haven’t gotten your Park Pass yet for July 1st, you’re in LUCK!

www.disneyfoodblog.com
