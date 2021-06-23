Cancel
Nashville, TN

Inmates In Possession Of A Cell Phone May Now Be Charged With Felony

tn.gov
 13 days ago

NASHVILLE – Effective July 1, 2021, inmates in possession of a cell phone, or any telecommunications device while inside a penal institution, may be charged with a Class E Felony. The legislation, originally presented by Senator Paul Rose (R-District 32) and Representative Brandon Ogles (R-District 61), was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in April, and aims to increase public safety and security inside Tennessee prisons.

www.tn.gov
