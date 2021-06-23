Cancel
Video Games

You can hack Nvidia's DLSS 2.2 into Cyberpunk 2077 today

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rainbow Six Siege was recently updated to work with the newest version of Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, DLSS 2.2. Interestingly it seems that you don't necessarily need to wait for the developer to add the latest files into the game, because you can take the 'database' file from Rainbow Six Siege and use it on other DLSS-enabled games.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

The global authority on PC games.

