You can hack Nvidia's DLSS 2.2 into Cyberpunk 2077 today

NVIDIA DLSS 2.2 was quietly released in Rainbow Six Siege a few days ago. While NVIDIA boasted about the significant performance improvements that GeForce RTX users would notice in the game, it didn't really talk about any DLSS upgrades. However, several users on Reddit (and elsewhere) are reporting that it's the best implementation yet of the already excellent Deep Learning Super Sampling image reconstruction technique, delivering a sharp image that's also virtually free of any ghosting or artifacts. More interestingly, they've had success in applying the new DLSS 2.2 (2.2.6.0 to be precise) dll file to other games that support DLSS, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Nioh 2, No Man's Sky, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus, Necromunda: Hired Gun. Not only did this work, it actually improved the minor issues that DLSS 2.1 still had in those titles.