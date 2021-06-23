Fernando Padilla Jr. named as the Red Earth Honored One
The 2021 Red Earth Honored One is Fernando Padilla Jr. Fernando comes from the San Felipe Pueblo and is an award-winning artist in a variety of mediums. Each year Red Earth Inc. selects an artist to be the Honored One. The award is meant to recognize the artists support of Native arts and the artists body of work throughout his or her lifetime. See Mr. Padilla’s reaction to winning this prestigious award in this video story.www.buffalosfire.com