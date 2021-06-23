Cancel
Janus Henderson Group Debuts US Real Estate ETF

By Phil Hall
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has launched an exchange-traded fund focused on the U.S. commercial real estate market. What Happened: The new Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is aimed at equity strategy investing in real estate investment trusts and real estate-related securities. In announcing the new ETF, the company stated its focus “may include cell towers, data centers, gaming REITs, cold storage and more, without bias toward style, property type or market cap.”

