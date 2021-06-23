Schwarber’s power makes him a fit for Nats long term
When the Nationals signed Kyle Schwarber last winter, they weren’t expecting to find a new leadoff hitter for the top of their lineup. Schwarber made a name for himself with the Cubs as a middle-of-the-order power hitter. He hit 121 home runs over six seasons in Chicago but never hit enough base hits to hit for average. Yet Cubs manager Joe Maddon did try him at the leadoff spot from time to time, hoping to capitalize on Schwarber’s ability to draw walks in between his 350-foot homers.www.nbcsports.com