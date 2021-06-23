Cancel
Schwarber's power makes him a fit for Nats long term

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Nationals signed Kyle Schwarber last winter, they weren’t expecting to find a new leadoff hitter for the top of their lineup. Schwarber made a name for himself with the Cubs as a middle-of-the-order power hitter. He hit 121 home runs over six seasons in Chicago but never hit enough base hits to hit for average. Yet Cubs manager Joe Maddon did try him at the leadoff spot from time to time, hoping to capitalize on Schwarber’s ability to draw walks in between his 350-foot homers.

MLBBirmingham Star

Kyle Schwarber hits 2 HRs as Nats split DH against Mets

Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Jon Lester pitched six-plus innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting New York Mets 6-2 to earn a split of their day-night doubleheader. It was the second two-homer game in a week for Schwarber, who hit a pair last Sunday against the San Francisco Giants....
MLBRecord-Journal

Schwarber belts 3 HRs as Nats defeat Mets

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a...
MLBmasnsports.com

Parra, Schwarber, fans bring the thrill back to Nats Park

For official purposes, the first ballgame played at Nationals Park following the 2019 World Series took place on July 23, 2020, when the defending champions lost to the Yankees in an empty ballpark during the height of a pandemic. And for official purposes, the first ballgame played at Nationals Park...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats Twitter trolls Ben Simmons after Kyle Schwarber's 3-run bomb

Ben Simmons doesn't need any reminders about his poor shooting performance from Philadelphia's series loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But just in case he did, the Washington Nationals provided some with quite the troll job on Twitter halfway through the second game of their two-game series against the Phillies on Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

WAS 7, MIA 3; Poteet pounded by Schwarber, Nats

The Miami Marlins offense continue to struggle as they drop the series opener versus the Washington Nationals. Miami had a total of seven hits in the game in their 7-3 loss to the Nationals. Marlins starting pitcher Cody Poteet really struggled as he had his worst outing in his young...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Schwarber homers twice to power Nats over Marlins

EditorsNote: Noted home team in lede graf; Added stat in 3rd graf; Added Jr. for Chisholm in final graf. Kyle Schwarber clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, leading the Washington Nationals to a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Schwarber hit a homer to...
MLBmasnsports.com

Schwarber’s historic surge keeps Nats red-hot (updated)

You could only laugh at the first one, because it was yet another leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his fifth in 13 games since taking over the top spot in the Nationals lineup on a full-time basis a couple weeks ago. But the second one? A three-run blast one inning...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Kyle Schwarber, Nats look to keep streaks going vs. Marlins

Washington Nationals leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber is on an incredible hot streak, and so is his team. Schwarber has hit 12 homers in his past 13 games, including two long balls in Washington's 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Nationals, meanwhile, are 10-1 in their past 11 games.
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Schwarber's 12th homer in 10 games helps Nats over .500

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber's power display is making history. His relationship with the Home Run Derby appears consigned to it. After Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games to help the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night, Schwarber said he has not been approached about participating in this year's derby on July 12 at Denver's Coors Field.
MLBDaily Freeman

Schwarber mashes 2 more, Nats inch closer to Mets in NL East

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night. Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into...
MLBWJLA

Schwarber lifts Nats' again 7-3 in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, raising his season total to 21 by hitting 12 in his past 13 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 Thursday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Schwarber led off the first pulling a hanging curveball from Cody...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Nats' Kyle Schwarber belts two more HRs

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. The sizzling Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games and 24 on the season, including seven in his past three games against the Mets. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Two more Kyle Schwarber homers lift Nats past Mets

EditorsNote: Changed “a” to “an” in lede graf; Added new 5th/9th grafs. Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington’s five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats shower praise on Kyle Schwarber as hot streak continues

Kyle Schwarber is on an absolute tear for the Nationals, and it's gotten to the point where his teammates aren't really sure what to say about it anymore. "I'd probably walk him in four [pitches], or hit him maybe," Joe Ross said after Thursday's win. "Fun is an understatement, I feel like it's almost a joke at this point. The guy is just on fire right now and hopefully we can keep it going."
MLBdailyjournal.net

Nats’ Schwarber in impressive company with slugging exploits

WASHINGTON — As his home run-hitting binge became a national phenomenon, Kyle Schwarber tried to warn everyone how quickly it could end. “It’s the reality of this game that, you know what, I’m probably not going to keep doing this the whole year,” the Washington outfielder said. “It’s physically impossible to keep doing this.”
MLBMLB

Schwarber extends historic streak in Nats' W

WASHINGTON -- Forget about the first at-bat. Sometimes, all Kyle Schwarber needs is the first pitch. “He’s getting up there and he’s attacking the strike zone, he really is,” manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s not waiting around.”. In the Nats' 4-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday night at Nationals...
MLBWJLA

Schwarber, Zimmerman lift Nats over Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night. Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into...
MLBHuron Daily Tribune

Nats slugger Schwarber exits early with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber exited early with a hamstring injury Friday night, and it was uncertain when the streaking slugger would return to the lineup. Schwarber, who hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June, was removed in the second inning of a 10-5 loss to...
MLBMLB

Schwarber latest victim of Nats' 'injury rat'

WASHINGTON -- Hot-hitting Kyle Schwarber exited Friday’s 10-5 loss to the Dodgers in the second inning with a right hamstring injury. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday morning to determine the extent. After singling to center field, the Nats' left fielder rounded first base and pulled up with visible...