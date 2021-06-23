Cancel
Irvine, CA

SPOTTED: Taco Bell Testing A Plant-Based Naked Chicken Chalupa

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing the alarms and tell a friend: Taco Bell is testing a new plant-based Naked Chicken Chalupa shell! Spotted at a Taco Bell location in Irvine, California, The Crispy Plant-Based Shell is a take on their own hit innovation a few years ago that changed the whole game. This time...

#Plant#Vegan#Chicken#Food Drink#Naked Chicken Chalupa#Crispy Plant Based
