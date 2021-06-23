DFW Area 4th of July Activities For The Family

Cheap Trick, Kid Rock, The Wallflowers, Roger Creager, Casey Donahew & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In August. FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas has been a prominent venue located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District since they first opened their doors in 1981. Continuing to celebrate their 40th Anniversary, Billy Bob’s continues to be a popular destination amongst tourists and locals alike, offering the hottest live music and biggest names in entertainment throughout the year. With almost 17 million visitors from around the world, Billy Bob’s is a must-see attraction in Fort Worth, Texas. The atmosphere of this distinctive venue is unmatched, allowing guests to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl with line dancing classes, live music, armadillo racing, and once again the return of their live bull riding experience.