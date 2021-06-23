Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

DFW Area 4th of July Activities For The Family

By News Staff
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year COVID-19 literally rained on our parade canceling 4th of July celebrations across the country. So, this year many cities and businesses are striving to make their celebrations even bigger. Here’s a roundup of what’s happening locally for the 4th of July:. Arlington. Arlington Independence Day Parade “biggest and...

www.focusdailynews.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Ennis, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Midlothian, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
Desoto, TX
Society
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hammond
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#4th Of July#Bike Parade#Fireworks Show#Come And Join Us#Dfw Area#Live Music#Veterans Memorial Pkwy#The Red White#Big Rich Bbq#Romeros Mini#Ennis Freedom Fest Party#Rock Climbing Slide#Bounce House Obstacle#Big League#Big League Dreams#Hawaiian#Lot#Usa An#Arts Crafts Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

What Are You Doing This Fourth of July In Dallas?

DALLAS – This Fourth of July the Renaissance Hotel’s farm-to-fire restaurant, Asador, is introducing Dallas to their new summer menu, which debuted Thursday. Executive Chef Joe Graffeo’s menu mirrors a true Dallas summer through his unique use of delectable seasonal and local ingredients. Asador’s dedication to utilizing local Dallas purveyors and seasonal, fresh ingredients is integrated in subtle yet impactful elements throughout the menu. A few of the menu items include:
Lancaster, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

DeSoto & Lancaster Celebrate 4th of July At Helen Giddings Amphitheater

Celebrate 4th of July With Lancaster & DeSoto This Sunday. Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster will be hosting this year’s 4th of July Celebration in a joint effort with the City of DeSoto. The 4th of July event will take place on Sunday, July 4th, at the Helen Giddings Amphitheater located inside the 94-acre Community Park at 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster, TX 75134. This will be the first major in-person event hosted by the City of Lancaster since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Texas StatePosted by
Focus Daily News

Billy Bob’s Texas New Concerts Announced And Tickets On Sale

Cheap Trick, Kid Rock, The Wallflowers, Roger Creager, Casey Donahew & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In August. FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas has been a prominent venue located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District since they first opened their doors in 1981. Continuing to celebrate their 40th Anniversary, Billy Bob’s continues to be a popular destination amongst tourists and locals alike, offering the hottest live music and biggest names in entertainment throughout the year. With almost 17 million visitors from around the world, Billy Bob’s is a must-see attraction in Fort Worth, Texas. The atmosphere of this distinctive venue is unmatched, allowing guests to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl with line dancing classes, live music, armadillo racing, and once again the return of their live bull riding experience.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Are Fireworks Legal In My City?

With the 4th of July a few days away many of you are either looking for the best place to buy fireworks, searching for a place to view fireworks or wondering if fireworks are legal in your city. We can help you out with that!. City of Arlington Fireworks Policy.
Granbury, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Ketzler’s Schnitzel Haus & Biergarten Serves Authentic German Dishes

My husband and I were searching for an authentic German restaurant when we discovered Ketzler’s Schnitzel Haus & Biergarten in Granbury. Once dining restrictions were somewhat eased, we had lunch there last March. We really liked the food and the service. That is, once we were able to find a table, because there were more customers than there were tables at the popular restaurant.
Desoto, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Voluntary Gun Surrender Program July 31

DESOTO – At a recent press conference held by the DeSoto Police Department after a fatal shooting, DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa said he was working with the City of DeSoto on a gun buyback program to help reduce violence. That program is now a reality. At the time, Costa...
Duncanville, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Student, Camarion Johnson, Selected to Participate in UNT Journalism Program

DENTON (UNT), Texas — Duncanville High School student Camarion Johnson is among 20 students in Texas selected to attend the Emerging Journalists program, a two-year project by UNT’s Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation. The program is designed to help ensure that media operations of the near future better reflect the diverse publics they serve.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Come and Taste It! 35th Annual GrapeFest September 12-19

35th Annual GrapeFest Come and Taste it! September 16-19 The Grapevine Convention & Visitor’s Bureau welcomes Steve and Maggie Haley as. GrapeFest Committee Co-Chairs for the 35th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine. Experience, presented by Bank of the West. This year’s theme, Texas Wine. Come and. Taste It! invites...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Couples Share Anniversary Celebration A Day Before Surgery At Methodist Dallas

What do you do when your wedding anniversary is the day before a major surgery for pancreatic cancer?. If you are a patient at Methodist Dallas, you celebrate in style!. Nurses decorated a hospital conference room with flowers and balloons today so Curt and Yvonne McDonald from Valley View, near Gainesville, Texas, could enjoy a special 43rd anniversary lunch. On Friday morning, Curt will undergo one of the most complex surgeries performed at Methodist Dallas … to remove parts of his pancreas, small intestine, gallbladder, bile duct, and stomach.
Texas StatePosted by
Focus Daily News

Dallas PD First Major-City Police Department In TX To Embrace Peer-Intervention Training

DALLAS (June 24, 2021) – The Dallas Police Department has become the first major-city police department in Texas to fully embrace an innovative peer-intervention program called Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), which provides practical strategies and tactics to help officers reduce mistakes. The ABLE training program, funded through a $300,000 grant from the Dallas City Council in January, is administered by the Caruth Police Institute (CPI) at the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas).
Ellis County, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

United Way Day of Action Involves Community

United Way of West Ellis County (UWWEC) partnered for the first time with the Greater Ennis United Way June 21, serving together for the 2021 United Way (UW) Day of Action. Thousands of people in hundreds of communities worldwide volunteer through United Way on this Day of Action. It is a snapshot of what United Way does all year long – create opportunities for individuals to improve lives through service, collaboration, and impact.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

DSM and DSO Present Concert July 10

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) present an intimate string quartet performance by members of the DSO on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets start at $15, and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org. Take a trip through time and listen...
Midlothian, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Midlothian ISD To Be Face of Raptor Software National Marketing Campaign

Midlothian ISD has been selected to be featured in the national Raptorware marketing program, and will be the face of the national marketing campaign. Raptor is the nation’s leading provider of integrated visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software. Raptor Reunification uses technology to increase speed, accuracy, and efficiency in reuniting students and parents during an emergency. Raptor eliminates pen and pencil, the result saves time in critical situations.