DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC; traffic on DC-295 re-routed

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Six people are left injured after a collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, DC Fire and EMS said. According to authorities, the bridge – located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, NE – collapsed just before noon. DC Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.

TrafficWJCL

State transportation worker in SC killed in head-on crash

A South Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on a Greenwood County highway, authorities said. Charles “Chuck” Kennedy, 59, was driving an agency vehicle to a work site with two other employees inside when another vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 178 and hit them, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said.
Trafficfirefighternation.com

Victims in Fatal Crash with Toledo Fire & Rescue Truck 17 Identified

A West Toledo (OH) accident yesterday involving Toledo Fire & Rescue Truck 17 resulted in the death of James M. Carter and left Joseph Parr clinging for life in a local hospital, reports toledoblade.com. Carter, 43, was the driver of a black, four-door vehicle that crashed into a fire truck...
Indiana StatePost-Journal

Crash In City

Serious injuries were reported in a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle Wednesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Crews that included members of the Jamestown police and fire departments were called to the intersection of East Fifth and Liberty streets around 11:45 a.m. for the crash. The rider of the motorcycle reportedly suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua to be airlifted. The vehicle sustained significant driver-side damage while investigators could be seen taking photographs at the intersection. Traffic was diverted away from the crash scene.
Lexington, SCwestmetronews.net

Crash blocks I-26 West

A collision on I-26 West near the 107 mile marker had traffic backed up Wednesday around noon. The crash caused congestion all the way to the West Columbia, Lexington Exit onto US 378. EMS and law enforcement vehicles were on the scene.
TrafficWXII 12

Lightning that struck a moving vehicle leaves a 7-foot gouge on Florida highway

A man driving on a Florida highway was left uninjured after lightning struck his vehicle Monday morning, according to officials. The lightning strike damaged the compact SUV the 48-year-old was driving and left a 7-foot-long, 4-inch-wide gouge in the pavement, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The man, who police didn't name, was driving on Interstate 75 in Broward County when the strike occurred, during a heavy rainstorm, FHP said.
TrafficPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

At least one person injured in rollover accident on Dillon Road

At least one person was injured in a rollover accident on Dillon Road Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the scene after crash happened around mid-afternoon. Crews were seen loading one injured person onto a gurney. The pickup truck involved was left upside down along the side of the road. There is no information yet The post At least one person injured in rollover accident on Dillon Road appeared first on KESQ.
AccidentsWFMJ.com

Crews respond to fatal house fire in Liverpool Twp.

At least one person is dead after a house fire in Liverpool Township Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 600 block of 9th Ave. around 6 p.m. The coroner and state fire marshall have been called to the scene. At least one person was transported by ambulance to the...
Bradford, PAwesb.com

Minard Run Rollover

Bradford Township Fire and Bradford City EMS responded to a rollover accident Sunday Afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the top of Minard Run Road shortly after 2 PM for a reported single vehicle rollover. A woman in her 20’s managed to self-extricate from the vehicle and was reportedly uninjured. No...
Animalstheweektoday.com

Marion Fire Department responds to crash involving bear

MARION – The Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving a bear Thursday morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Marion firefighters responded to Interstate 195 westbound, in the area of mile marker 34.8 and the Route 105 exit, for a report of a vehicle that had hit a black bear. It is not clear whether the bear was “Boo Boo” the black bear, who has been frequently seen wandering the South Coast.
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Downed wire closed street

David Trapp, 52, of Evansville was driving a 2013 Volvo semi and trailer west on 11th Street and attempted to turn onto Mill Street at 5:30 p.m. The trailer caught a telephone pole wire owned by Frontier, the Jasper Police Department reported. The semi pulled the wires, which caused the pole to break and fall onto 11th street, blocking traffic, police said.
Traffickgncnewsnow.com

Booker Auto Crash

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near Booker Saturday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety officials say 38-year-old Jose Rosales was driving a car east on SH 15 behind a semi-truck. They say Rosales failed to control his speed and...
AccidentsWFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclists Struck Driver Shot

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6. Authorities say a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Police say officers chased the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Six cyclists are in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. One was flown to a hospital near Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also was hospitalized in critical condition. A city spokeswoman said the suspect didn't comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released.
Trafficriviera-maya-news.com

Cancun driver hospitalized after hitting median, pole, tree at excessive speed

Cancun, Q.R. — The driver of a Volkswagen car was admitted to hospital after skidding along Kabah Avenue and crashing into several objects. The accident happened Sunday morning in Supermanzana 37. Preliminary reports say that the driver of the compact car, 32-year-old Alfonso N, was driving at excessive speed in...
TrafficGephardt Daily

Man flown to hospital in critical condition after I-80 crash near Lamb’s Canyon

LAMB’S CANYON, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was flown to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 80 near Lamb’s Canyon Monday morning. “At 6:29 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound I-80 at approximately mile marker 136,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Accord left the road to the left and drove in the brush for approximately 100 yards before it became airborne because of man-made water run-off.”
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

5 People Hurt, 2 Motorists Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

At least five people were seriously hurt, including two motorists who were pinned, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. near 82 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road in Upper Freehold, according to initial reports. Medevac choppers were called to take at least two people to a local hospital, according to an unconfirmed...
Trafficwflx.com

Corona semi-trailer truck, SUV damaged in Northlake Boulevard crash

A crash involving a Corona semi-trailer truck and a sport utility vehicle shut down a stretch of Northlake Boulevard for several hours Friday morning. Chopper 5 was flying over the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard, about a mile west of the Bee Line Highway near the Grassy Waters Preserve.