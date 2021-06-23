DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC; traffic on DC-295 re-routed

Serious injuries were reported in a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle Wednesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Crews that included members of the Jamestown police and fire departments were called to the intersection of East Fifth and Liberty streets around 11:45 a.m. for the crash. The rider of the motorcycle reportedly suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua to be airlifted. The vehicle sustained significant driver-side damage while investigators could be seen taking photographs at the intersection. Traffic was diverted away from the crash scene.