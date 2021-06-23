DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC; traffic on DC-295 re-routed
WASHINGTON — Six people are left injured after a collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, DC Fire and EMS said. According to authorities, the bridge – located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, NE – collapsed just before noon. DC Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.www.13newsnow.com