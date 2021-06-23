Breaking News: Highway 30 traffic advisory
Update posted at 10:42 a.m. The highway is now re-opened for south and northbound traffic. Update posted at 10:28 a.m. Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) reports a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens. The highway is closed in all directions until NW Natural arrives on scene and assesses the situation and caps the pipe. CRFR fire personnel are on standby and have evacuated several buildings near the Incident.