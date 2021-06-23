Bill Belichick continues to snort in the face of advanced analytics
Bill Belichick is already on the record taking a dump on the idea that advanced analytics have an impact on football games for the Patriots. The crusade apparently continued during a recent GM summit that also included Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, among others. According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who covered the event from a Falcons perspective, Belichick at one point expressed more displeasure with analytics, and Reid shared his sentiment.985thesportshub.com