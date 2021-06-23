Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

In effort to reform, Ohio starts police recruitment program

Cleveland Jewish News
 10 days ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made good on his promise Wednesday to professionalize policing in the state by introducing a college-to-law enforcement pathway program. The pilot program under the new state Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment is an effort by the Republican governor to both recruit more law enforcement officers as departures engulf agencies across the state and make sure the candidates who do apply are qualified.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Police Brutality#Ohio Attorney General#Republican#Npr#Wosu#Cedarville University#Central State University#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House praises Sha'Carri Richardson while avoiding comment on her suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday praised sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as "an inspiring young woman," but sidestepped a question about whether President Joe Biden agreed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend Richardson from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Miami, FLCNN

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

Surfside mayor says remainder of collapsed condo could be demolished "as early as" Sunday. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the collapsed Champlain Towers South could be taken down “I think as early as tomorrow.”. “The fear was that the hurricane may take down the building for us, and take...