Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. The republic's coronavirus task force said the goal of the restrictions is to "reverse the epidemic situation, which has been worsening for a fifth straight week."

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian#Lockdowns#Europe#Infections#Russian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Public HealthVoice of America

New COVID Restrictions Imposed in Kenya's Lake Basin Region

NAIROBI - Kenya has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a curfew in the country's western Lake Basin region after a spike in coronavirus infections. Kenya's Ministry of Health declared 13 counties a hotspot zone with 60% of the country's new infections and more than double the average positivity rate. Evans...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Daily infections soar in Russia; Moscow hard hit

MOSCOW — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,906 new infections, more than double the daily tally from early June. More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month. The soaring case count has caused alarm among officials, who have increased measures to obstruct the spread.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Siberian Region First in Russia to Order New COVID Lockdown as Nation Reports 17K Cases

Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, became the first region in Russia to announce a new COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday as the country faces another surge of coronavirus cases. The two-week lockdown is set to begin on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed to operate. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, utility companies, public transportation services and media.
Public HealthVoice of America

Uganda Imposes 42-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Uganda has reimposed a 42-day lockdown as coronavirus infections surge in the East African country. President Yoweri Museveni said in his Friday night address that he was tired of receiving calls about deaths, but critics say he presented a wish list that would instead worsen the situation for Ugandans.
AgricultureSacramento Bee

The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. Both tallies are the highest since late January. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy...
TravelVoice of America

Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections

Several countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from Britain amid rising cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Scientists say the delta mutation is more infectious and now makes up around 95 percent of new cases in Britain. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

Portugal Weighing Lockdown for Lisbon as COVID Cases Double in 2 Weeks

Portugal is weighing lockdown restrictions for its capital Lisbon as national COVID-19 cases more than doubled in two weeks compared to numbers three weeks ago. Out of almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Portugal, two-thirds of the infections are from the Lisbon region. The Portuguese government will likely announce new restrictions for Lisbon on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. On weekends, traveling into and out of Lisbon is banned.
Worldkhn.org

Delta Covid Variant Soars In Sydney, Forcing Full Lockdown Of City

It's the first full lockdown of the Australian city since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, South Africa tightens its restrictions; most infections in the UAE are linked to more-infectious variants; and India may have undercounted covid deaths by hundreds of thousands. Australian authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the city of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WDBO

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccinations for people immunized more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.
Chinancadvertiser.com

Urgent need to establish intl rules for peaceful use of Arctic Ocean

- - - The Arctic Ocean should not be used as a venue for conflicts among major powers, as there are growing hopes for the development of natural resources there and the utilization of the region as a sea route. To maintain a free and open sea, it is essential to establish international rules.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic. No plans for a lockdown are being discussed, however, the Kremlin insisted. The previous record, of 672 deaths, was registered on...
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK could have lockdown by stealth this summer as Covid soars

A scientist advising the Government has raised the prospect of spiralling case rates effectively causing lockdowns by stealth due to the numbers of people who would be self-isolating. Dr Adam Kucharski, who sits on the Spi-M group, stressed the need to consider alternatives to long quarantine periods. Most Covid rules...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam reports first H5N8 avian flu outbreak in poultry

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Friday confirmed its first outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza at a chicken farm in the northern province of Quang Ninh. Samples from the farm in the province’s Ha Long City tested positive to the virus a day earlier, the agriculture ministry said in a news release.
TravelMedicalXpress

Germany weighs new travel rules amid rise of Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus could be dominant in Germany in the next few days, meaning that current bans on most travellers from Britain or Portugal may be lifted, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday. "I expect that in the course of July we will see Delta accounting for...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Indonesia Rolls Out Tougher Curbs As Virus Cases Skyrocket

Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID pandemic on the rise again

The pandemic picked up speed again this week in all regions of the world except Latin America. Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database. The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases globally increased slightly by two percent to 377,000 over the past week, according to an AFP toll Thursday.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

India virus death toll tops 400,000; experts say it's higher

India on Thursday crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that though massive is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting. More than half of India's reported coronavirus deaths—the third most of any country—have...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Portugal back under partial curfew as virus cases surge

Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. Nearly four million people living in 45 municipalities including Lisbon and the Algarve, as well as...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Putin rejects mandatory COVID jabs as Russia sees record deaths

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was opposed to mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for Russians but urged the jab-sceptic population to get inoculated as his country battles a deadly third wave. Putin was addressing Russians during his annual televised phone-in session, answering questions posed live on air and in recorded...