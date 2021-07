Slipknot's Clown has gone into detail on the album artwork of the band's second album Iowa. “That goat’s name is Eeyore," Clown says. "My mentor who got me going into photography, Stefan Seskis, he shot the first album cover, I came up with the concept and I so badly wanted to shoot the second album cover, and I just couldn’t get it done. One day I handed him the goat.