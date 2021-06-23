Home Depot donates fans to The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

As Texas enters its summer season, Brazos County residents are in more need than ever to escape the heat.

Over at The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, the local nonprofit organization is receiving a little help from Home Depot.

Their associate volunteer force, Team Depot, recently donated fans to help out elderly residents in need of a way to combat the grueling heat.

"Giving back and doing the right thing, these are two of the core value of Home Depot and a passion for our associates." shared Cory Bateman, College Station store manager, The Home Depot with KRHD 25 News. "We always try to live by those values and as the temperatures heat up in Texas, we take action."

As ERCOT recently asked all Texans to conserve energy, citing potential power outages otherwise, this news comes as a relief to local organizers.

"As we have seen in recent years; as well as with Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, that many of our neighbors across Brazos County do not have adequate means to stay cool in the summers or warm in the winters." shared Mellissa Roy, communications and community relations coordinator for The Salvation Army of Brazos County.

Roy says it's through the generous donations from local partners like Team Depot, that they're able to provide these potentially life-saving appliances to the community.

"We would like to thank Home Depot and all of our donors for their kindness and generosity. It is because of them that we are able to provide items such as heaters and fans as well as other much-needed programs and services to our neighbors in need across Brazos County. Through donations such as these fans, we are able to assist an even greater number of people in our area and for that we are grateful." Roy added.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering at The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, click here .

To learn more about Team Depot, click here .

