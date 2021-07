It was eight years ago last month when the U.S. Supreme Court's first gutted the Voting Rights Act. This morning, the high court's conservative majority made matters worse. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote.... Tuesday's ruling said Arizona did not violate the Voting Rights Act when it passed a law in 2016 allowing only voters, their family members or their caregivers to collect and deliver a completed ballot. The court also upheld a longstanding state policy requiring election officials to throw out ballots accidentally cast in the wrong precincts.