Amongst all the canceled flights and the postponed vacations, COVID 19 has uprooted countless travel dreams. But around the world, it’s given birth to another at the same time: the dream to live abroad as a digital nomad. This heinous disease has taken away so much but given us a tiny glimmer of hope. It has allowed us to work from home, allowing us to gain the skills and practices we need to take our careers on the road. We’ve spent months working from home and ‘traveling’ from couch to dining room with our laptops in hand. Now you’re ready to travel from beach towns to bustling cities across the world.