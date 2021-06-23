Cancel
Elizabeth Olsen: I had an "awful" experience auditioning for Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen

Although Olsen says she loves auditioning, she recalled on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast a bad audition for Game of Thrones. "I auditioned for Game of Thrones," she says. "I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback."

