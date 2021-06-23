Cancel
TV Series

Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer has viewers feeling like they're high on drugs

The remake of the 2014 BBC dating show, which has participants going on blind dates dressed as animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics, is freaking people out, with some calling it very disturbing and the most insane dating show they've ever seen. "Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs?" tweeted a USA Today reporter.

