Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg to narrate an Olympic highlights show for Peacock

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will feature the comedian and the rapper recapping the day's events. The news comes a month after the pair announced they are developing an unscripted series on the world's dumbest criminals.

