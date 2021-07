There is a giant, and yet often overlooked, explanatory piece in the enigmatic jigsaw that is Luke Shaw. His football life is not simply divided between the more authoritarian managerial styles of Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho and the people-first outlook of an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Gareth Southgate. There were also 11 long years of journeys up and down the M3 between Cobham and Southampton during which he developed from the eight-year-old boy who Chelsea initially overlooked into the most expensive teenager in football.