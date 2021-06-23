The Most Wanted Wedding Gifts at Every Price Point
Even if you're shopping for a wedding gift off a couple's registry, it can be difficult to choose the best gift for your price point. And finding the perfect gift becomes even more difficult if you don't have a registry to shop from.
GOBankingRates combed through The Knot's 2021 Registry Awards to find the best wedding gifts at every price point, based on gifts that received the "Couples' Pick" designation. No matter how much you want to spend, these are the gifts that are sure to please any newlyweds .
Last updated: June 23, 2021
Under $50
- Amazon Echo Dot, $39.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Voice Remote, $49.99
- Cuisinart 13-Piece Grilling Tool Set, $32.89
- Fiesta Meow Cat Bowl, $16.99
- Godinger Silver Art Co. Scotland 5-Piece Crystal Whiskey Decanter Set, $49.99
- Libbey Stonehenge 30-Piece Assorted Drinkware Set, $38.99
- Libbey Urban Story Wood and Marble Flip Tray, $49.95
- Nautica Belle Haven 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $38.99
- Pyrex 4-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set, $28.92
- SensorPEDIC All Seasons Reversible Standard Cooling Bed Pillow, Set of 2, $36.99
- Umbra Hammock Accessory Organizer , $22 to $25, depending on color and size
- Umbra Imelda 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, $35
Under $100
- Godinger Silver Art Co. Atlas Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4, $35.99 to $58.99, depending on finish
- Household Essentials Freestanding Ironing Board, $86.99
- KitchenAid 4-Piece Ceramic Knife Set, $59.99
- OXO Good Grips POP 20-Piece Food Storage Set, $99.99
- Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set, $99.99
- Umbra Hub 4-Bar Adjustable Blanket Ladder, $80
- YETI Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler, Set of 2, $59.98
Under $150
- Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 10-Cup Dual Thermal Coffee Maker, $109.99
- Luna Queen Size 20-lb. Bamboo Weighted Blanket, $109.99
Under $200
- Ayesha Curry Asher Comforter Set, $176.99 for king size
- COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set, $179.99 to $219.99, depending on color
- Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14-Piece Non-Stick Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $199
- Dansk Haldan Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, $150
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169.99
- Safavieh Logan 4-Shelf Corner Bookcase, $198.95
Under $250
- Safavieh Keenan Storage Unit, $244.01
Under $350
- iRobot Roomba E5 WiFi Enabled Robotic Vacuum, $349.99
Under $400
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $399.99
Any Amount: Spa & Wellness Gift Card by Spa Week
- Price varies
