Serial burglar swipes purses, PlayStation from Brooklyn homes: NYPD
Police are searching for an alleged burglar they say broke into six different homes in Brooklyn in less than a week, stealing a PlayStation, handbags and other items.www.audacy.com
Police are searching for an alleged burglar they say broke into six different homes in Brooklyn in less than a week, stealing a PlayStation, handbags and other items.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880