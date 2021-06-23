Cancel
Serial burglar swipes purses, PlayStation from Brooklyn homes: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are searching for an alleged burglar they say broke into six different homes in Brooklyn in less than a week, stealing a PlayStation, handbags and other items.

