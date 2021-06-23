Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Small Businesses That You Can Do in Retirement

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 9 days ago

If you’re looking to create a new income stream in retirement, you’ve got no shortage of options . You can become a franchisee, for example, and open up your own location of a branded restaurant — as long as you have hundreds of thousands of dollars to invest and the net worth to back it up. You’ll read a lot about starting a blog or freelancing on Fiverr, but statistically, the chances of ever earning any real money that way is something approaching 0%.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
See: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

But if you think simple and stick with what you know and/or love, a regular person can build a legitimate revenue stream without investing much up front and without confronting too much of a learning curve. Here’s a roundup of doable income streams that most regular retirees should be able to launch — and all but one of them can be done from home .

Last updated: June 22, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlKGM_0ad9cqT600

Coaching and Consulting

When you retire, you leave your job — but your skills, knowledge and experience follow you to the golf course. That knowledge and experience is in high demand by those who came after — and qualified coaches and consultants can earn good income in retirement by sharing their wisdom. According to ZipRecruiter, consultants earn more than $83,000 a year — hardly chump change for a retiree — but you don’t have to work full time. If you do it as a side hustle in between fishing trips, the national average fee is $40 an hour.

Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1QYs_0ad9cqT600

Dog Walking

It’s no secret that the simple act of walking is one of the safest, most beneficial and easiest forms of exercise a person can do — particularly an older person. There’s also a ton of evidence suggesting that contact with dogs is good for both the bodies and minds of people as they age. Aside from the health benefits, dog walking businesses are fairly easy and cheap to set up — like coaches and consultants, there’s very little overhead and no employees to hire.

You’ll pay for a website and marketing materials, insurance, a business license and pet first aid classes, but all of that comes fairly cheap — one or two expenses could reach into the very low triple digits. The tradeoff, according to HomeGuide, are the fees you’ll collect: up to $35 per walk and up to $60 an hour, all while having fun and staying active.

Discover: 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQsQq_0ad9cqT600

Your Own Online Store

If you make pottery or earrings or hand-carved wood tchotchkes or anything else, you can sell it online for real money if you’re good. You can make six figures a year, in fact, by opening a store on Etsy — but you almost certainly won’t. A tiny sliver of Etsy sellers actually do report $100,000-plus revenues, but those are outliers who are light years away from the norm. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your hobby pay.

There is no “typical” Etsy seller, but according to an informal poll by the Etsy Conversation Podcast, most respondents reported earning between $1,000-$,5000 a month.

Read: 10 Side Projects That Became Major Businesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pO3Cl_0ad9cqT600

Tutoring

If you were a teacher or a librarian — or even if you weren’t but you have a passion and a knack for helping people of all ages learn — work as a tutor can be both fulfilling and lucrative. Retirees can start a tutoring business with very little up-front investment, and they can work with kids or adults, in groups or one-on-one, in person or remotely. According to PayScale, the median tutor earns about $18 an hour, but the top earners command more like $40.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Small Businesses That You Can Do in Retirement

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Coaching And Consulting#Homeguide#Payscale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How COVID-fueled crowdfunding can revive small businesses

A pandemic-fueled boom in crowdfunding has small businesses flocking to capital-raising platforms that experts say could help many companies get back to normal — as long as small-business owners are able to launch effective campaigns. Regulation crowdfunding, in which companies raise capital from investors via government-monitored online platforms, has mushroomed...
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a Traditional 401(k)

We’ve all heard that the 401(k) has its advantages as a foundational retirement planning account. However, there are other vehicles available that might prove to be even more desirable when it actually comes time to retire. Traditional 401(k)s come with restrictive rules governing when you can withdraw money. In most...
Madison, NJdrew.edu

9 Jobs You Can Get With a Business Degree

Business is one of the most popular college majors in the country. In fact, in the 2017-2018 academic year, 19% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded by U.S. colleges were business degrees, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). So you may be wondering what jobs all those business students are destined for.
GardeningPosted by
Forbes

How Is Retirement Planning Like Growing A Houseplant?

About two months ago, I bought three tiny plants at my local nursery and put them in the same pot assuming they’d all grow evenly. What happened instead is that one plant took off and grew like gangbusters, and the two in front have grown at turtle speed. It looks…weird. The back one is all gangly and tall, while the front ones look okay but have hardly grown.
Small BusinessThe Guardian

This is the mindset you need for small business success in 2021

Covid-19 pushed small businesses far out of their comfort zones. Retail and hospitality businesses were hit especially hard, with rolling closures forcing owners into a total rethink of how they were operating. But hardship gave way to innovation. Faced with an uncertain future, retail and hospitality’s resilience shone through: fine...
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

The Resale Market Is Booming: Here’s How Small Businesses Can Benefit

Retail’s biggest new trend isn’t so new at all: it’s all about resale. The recent acquisition of Depop by Etsy for $1.6 billion cements it. Appealing to a conscious consumer who is growing increasingly concerned about fast-fashion, it has emerged as one of the biggest shifts in retail in recent years, with a new global report by market research firm GlobalData finding that the secondhand clothing market is growing 11 times faster than traditional retail, and is estimated to be worth more than double that of fast fashion, at $84 billion by 2030 (while fast fashion projected to be worth around $40 billion at the same time).
Small Businessatlantanews.net

How Professional Web Design Services Can Help Small Businesses

With a list of the best website firms in the country, finding the right one for your business can be simple and quick. A web designer can set the tone for your entire online presence, including your social media presence, your website, and your overall online presence. There are a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How policymakers can stave off another crisis for small businesses

The pandemic dealt a significant blow to small businesses. In total, an estimated 130,000 businesses closed permanently in 2020. Without more support for newly created businesses, this year could see even more closures. Based on Gusto’s data from over 1,500 entrepreneurs who started businesses during the pandemic, 160,000 businesses could close in 2021 — well above the average number of businesses that closed annually before the pandemic.
Small BusinessBrunswicktimes Gazette

A cybersecurity attack can happen to your small business

We are hearing more and more about cybersecurity attacks especially with large companies. Cybersecurity attacks are a growing threat to small businesses as well. What makes some small businesses so vulnerable and attractive for attacks is because they lack the IT security infrastructure. If you are a small business owner, do not think that it can’t happen to you.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Retire Early

The pandemic has interrupted not just people's lives but also their retirement plans. A study from Edward Jones and Age Wave recently found that one in three Americans are now planning to delay retirement because of the impact COVID-19 has had on them. Unexpected expenses were also cited as one of the biggest concerns for retirees.