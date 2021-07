This Baby Red Potato Salad is light on the mayonnaise, it will be your new go-to for summer BBQs. I love a good homemade potato salad, and this one is absolutely delicious, especially if you’re not a fan of traditional potato salad loaded with mayonnaise. It uses just one tablespoon of mayo but still has plenty of sauce from the Dijon mustard, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. And since it uses red potatoes, no need to peel the potatoes so it’s quicker too! For more lighter potato salad recipes, try this Rainbow Potato Salad and Summer Potato Salad with Apples.