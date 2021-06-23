Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Conflicting weather reports create uncertainty

By Marlin Clark
Farm and Dairy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with a weather market is that it is fickle and subject to conflicting reports. It is hard to decide what the truth is, so the market function is to guess ahead of time what the future price will be. We are not doing a very good job of...

www.farmanddairy.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Weather Forecasts#Winter Wheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentagfax.com

Drought Monitor Weekly: Widespread Expansions and Reductions

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor saw changes to over 30 states this week. Record-breaking heat in the Northwest, Great Basin, and Northeast led to expansions of drought conditions. Meanwhile, multiple rounds of heavy rain across the Central U.S. led to large-scale improvements, and intense rainfall along the Gulf Coast led...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Crop conditions vary across the Midwest

If you poll corn and soybean producers across the Corn Belt regarding the condition of the 2021 crop, you will probably get a variety of responses. Much of the central and eastern portions of the region have been getting some adequate rainfall, with some locations having excess amounts. However, many areas in the western and northern Corn Belt continue to deal with intensifying drought conditions.
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Some areas received scattered precipitation while others remained dry and crop conditions continued to decline during the week ending June 27, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Field activities for the week included cutting hay and some limited spraying. Topsoil moisture supplies were...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Lower Ahead of USDA Reports

Corn futures are 15 to 17 cents lower at midday, soybeans are 18 to 20 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 11 cents lower. CORN: Corn basis should remain flat to weaker near term with more attention going to new crop as well as feed wheat becoming available. On the September contract, trade has support at the lower Bollinger band at $5.17 and resistance is the 20-day moving average at 5.83.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean plantings below market forecasts - USDA

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers seeded the second-largest combined corn and soybean acreage ever this spring, as concerns about global food security pushed prices for the crops to their highest in more than eight years, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. But the total for each crop...
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Extraordinary Weather Pattern Creates Record-Shattering Heat

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People throughout much of the western United States and Canada are dealing with extreme heat. But this is not just any ordinary heat wave. In some locations, recent high temperatures have set all-time records. Portland, Oregon is one such location. This city’s average high in late...
Environmentwtyefm.com

Latest Crop Report Looks Good Despite the Weather

(Undated) – Despite recent rains, some farmers statewide continue to battle dry conditions. According to the latest USDA Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report, topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 28 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans planted reached 96 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 93 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 94 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 86 percent. Soybean blooming reached 1 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 4 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Find more information by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
Nebraska Stateagfax.com

Nebraska Corn, Soybeans: Mid-Season Hail Damage Assessments

Much of the early planted corn in the Nebraska has reached the V10 stage and some soybean fields are beginning to flower. Over the past couple days, many of us watched severe storms cross the state, reminding us that hail can happen at any time during the growing season. As...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Grain price crash baffles drought stricken farmers

One of the oldest axioms in the grain business has to do with the perception of drought in the market. You will hear that the prices went down because it rained on LaSalle Street. LaSalle Street is the location of the Chicago Board of Trade. The idea is, it is hard for the traders to believe in drought if it is raining in the street outside their windows.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT, K.C. wheat futures decline; MGEX spring wheat edges up

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures dropped on Friday on profit taking after rallying earlier this week, while MGEX spring wheat edged higher on worries about drought hurting U.S. harvests, analysts said. * Expectations for farmers to harvest the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop weighed on K.C. wheat futures, analysts said. * The U.S. spring wheat crop in the Dakotas remains under threat from hot, dry weather, traders said. * CBOT and K.C. wheat eased after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength from the neighboring corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ignited the rallies by estimating that U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soy acres than analysts expected. * Traders took profits and adjusted positions ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend in the United States. Markets will be closed on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 12-3/4 cents at $6.52-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 19 cents lower at $6.19-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was up 2 cents at $8.38-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat this week rallied to its highest price since 2013. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Markets

WASHINGTON — The first 5.5 months into the 2007-2008 marketing year have shown noteworthy increases in the exports of U.S. corn and sorghum in... Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Wheat Profile (AGMRC)

Wheat is the third-largest field crop produced in the United States following corn and soybeans. In 2018, the United States produced 1.9 billion bushels of wheat. U.S. peak production of 2.5 billion bushels occurred in 1998 and again in 2008. The largest wheat producing states by volume in 2016 were: Kansas (467 million bushels), North Dakota (333 million bushels), Montana (213 million bushels), Washington (157 million bushels) and Oklahoma (136 million bushels).
Montana StateSidney Herald

Gianforte declares drought emergency in Montana

Governor Greg Gianforte today issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana. “Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This emergency order makes available all necessary state government resources to mitigate the impacts of this drought and protect Montanans.”
CharitiesFarm and Dairy

National DHIA offers $1,000 scholarships

FITCHBURG, Wis. — National Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA) is now accepting applications for its $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be full-time, incoming or continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities. To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, the applicant must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, family member of a DHI employee, or employee of a DHI affiliate. The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a member of National DHIA. Arizona DHIA, Central Counties DHIA, CentralStar Cooperative Inc.-DHI Services, Dairy Lab Services, Dairy One Cooperative Inc., DHI Cooperative Inc., Idaho DHIA, Indiana State Dairy Association, Lancaster DHIA, Minnesota DHIA, Rocky Mountain DHIA, Tennessee DHIA, United Federation of DHIAs, VAS/AgSource Dairy and Washington State DHIA are National DHIA members.
Environmentlakecountyexam.com

USDA requests drought impact information

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Climate Hubs, in collaboration with the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Integrated Drought Information System, is requesting input from states, tribes and others to collect Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) on droughts impacting landowners across the country. The CMOR tool is used to...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures ease on China demand worries

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures weakened in the two most-active contract months on Friday as traders continued to dial in expectations for waning Chinese demand, analysts said. China, the world's biggest pork consumer, has sought to rebuild its hog herd after it was decimated by...
Industryetftrends.com

Grains ETFs Surge after Unexpected Shortfall in Planted Acreage

Grains-related exchange traded funds jumped Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with lower-than-anticipated plantings estimates and inventory. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) increased 6.7%, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEArca: WEAT) rose 5.1%, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEArca: SOYB) gained 5.2%.
Medical & BiotechGrand Island Independent

Corn acreage down, but farmers planted more soybeans

Nebraska corn producers planted 5% less corn, at 9.7 million acres, this year, according to a report Wednesday from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total acres, 97% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 3% from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago.