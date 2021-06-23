Conflicting weather reports create uncertainty

FITCHBURG, Wis. — National Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA) is now accepting applications for its $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be full-time, incoming or continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities. To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, the applicant must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, family member of a DHI employee, or employee of a DHI affiliate. The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a member of National DHIA. Arizona DHIA, Central Counties DHIA, CentralStar Cooperative Inc.-DHI Services, Dairy Lab Services, Dairy One Cooperative Inc., DHI Cooperative Inc., Idaho DHIA, Indiana State Dairy Association, Lancaster DHIA, Minnesota DHIA, Rocky Mountain DHIA, Tennessee DHIA, United Federation of DHIAs, VAS/AgSource Dairy and Washington State DHIA are National DHIA members.