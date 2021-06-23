Unique Airbnbs To Visit In Nashville [Tri-State Travels]

Just when I thought people couldn't possibly be any dumber, someone goes and does something like this... and totally redeems themself!. If you haven't seen the 1994 movie, "Dumb and Dumber" starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels you have clearly been living under a rock, and I don't know if we can be friends until you've seen the movie. It's a classic and one of the most iconic comedies of all time. So let's just sum the movie up real fast (for those who need a refresher). A woman leaves a briefcase at the airport terminal, a dumb limo driver (played by Carrey) and his dumber friend (Daniels) set out on a hilarious cross-country road trip to Aspen to return it. Along the way, they ride from Nebraska to Aspen on a pull-start minibike.