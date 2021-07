HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a Hendersonville man was killed and two EMTs are in the hospital after a wreck Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 13 that first responders were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of South Allen and Upward Roads. According to a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, a man was traveling south on South Allen Road at "a very high rate of speed," when he ran off in to the right shoulder and overcorrected. He then hit an ambulance that was transporting one person head on. There were also two members of the Henderson County Rescue Squad on board.