MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Marketing Department is celebrating another year of outstanding excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing and communications, having won 18 Aster Awards and 22 Healthcare Advertising Awards, including a prestigious Best of Show designation for its COVID-19 response materials. This year, over 4,400 entries were submitted for the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and MedStar Southern Maryland was one of 23 organizations that won a Best of Show designation, marking the second year in a row that the hospital has won a Best of Show award without the assistance of an outside advertising agency. In addition, MedStar Southern Maryland also received five gold awards, four silver awards, five bronze awards, and seven merit awards.