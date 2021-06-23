Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kenya Barris plans to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise, says "Netflix became CBS"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago

Netflix renewed #blackAF for Season 2 a year ago today, but the show appears to be canceled as a TV series. Barris tells The Hollywood Reporter he plans to forgo a second season to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise of standalone "#blackAF family vacation films in the vein of the National Lampoon vacation flicks that he and co-star Rashida Jones grew up loving," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that Barris may expand the series with #blackAF: Brazil and #blackAF: Mexico international editions. Netflix has yet to confirm #blackAF's cancelation. In The Hollywood Reporter profile, Barris described his decision to abruptly leave Netflix for a ViacomCBS deal that will have him launching BET Studios. Barris admits his ideas didn't fit in at Netflix. (The Hollywood Reporter adds that those inside Netflix felt he was too focused on niche ideas.) “For Netflix, say we got 35 million viewers, they were like, ‘Well, it wasn’t Fuller House,'" says Barris, acknowledging that he often struggled to present the types of projects that excited Netflix executives. The Hollywood Reporter reports that at one point, Netflix executives asked Barris to produce one of their multicamera comedies, which sources say was the recently canceled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! But he patently refused. “I just don’t know that my voice is Netflix’s voice,” says Barris “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle.” He pauses, and then rephrases: “Netflix became CBS.” Barris also responds to vocal critics of #blackAF, including Charlamagne tha God, who described it as like “white people doing a bad impression of Black people.” Barris says he's rather focus on cultivating “thought leaders” like Wes Anderson or Malcolm Gladwell, who’ve offered him praise. “Do I want Charlamagne to like my show? Yeah, I do, but I have to be honest with you, I care way less if Charlamagne likes my show than if Malcolm Gladwell does,” he says. “Because my taste is my talent — and Charlamagne has his lane, and it’s a very successful lane, it’s just not the lane I want.” Barris also addressed the recent controversy over ABC's planned Black-ish Latinx spinoff called Brown-ish that he's producing with Eva Longoria. “It was never going to be called Brown-ish, but even if it was, why is it that we turn on ourselves?” he says. “It immediately becomes, ‘Oh, he’s doing another family comedy.’ It’s like, yeah, I’m going to do 20 family comedies — no one questioned Norman Lear.”

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Eva Longoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Black People#Cbs#National Lampoon#Bet Studios#Fuller House#Abc#Latinx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

The Ending of Awake Netflix Movie Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A new Netflix movie has been boggling the minds of the viewers as the sci-fi thriller film Awake would literally make you think about what happened in the end. In a world where everyone suddenly stopped sleeping, the mystery unfolds as the daughter of Jill Adams, Matilda, remained to be the only one who can shut her eyes and doze off.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

“#blackAF” Series Ends, Movies To Begin?

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris’ single-camera Netflix comedy series “#blackAF,” which was renewed a year ago for a second season, will not be returning as the decision has been reversed. The series flips the traditional sitcom family aesthetic, exploring a Black family with ‘new money’ trying to get it right in...
TV & VideosPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Steven Spielberg to produce movies for Netflix

Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has signed a deal with Netflix to make “multiple new feature films per year” for the streaming service. This is great news for fans of his work. The deal covers at least two films per year, but we don’t know if Spielberg will directing any...
Movieseasyreadernews.com

Best Classic Horror Movies on Netflix

This list of best classic horror movies is especially for Netflix fans! If you love creepy movies with gripping plot twists and visual effects that see you hiding behind your sofa, then browse our list and enjoy!. You surely love good horror if you are reading this. Nowadays we like...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts obsession is turning into a Netflix movie

Jerry Seinfeld is perhaps best known for co-writing and starring in Bee Movie (fine, also for co-creating one of the most beloved televised sitcoms). But since that daring project, he hasn’t really returned to feature-length films. That’s about to change — Deadline and Variety report that Seinfeld is co-writing, directing, producing, and starring in Unfrosted, a new film about the origins of Pop-Tarts, for Netflix.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

Netflix reaches for the moon with movie deal

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s the start of summer and the war over content is getting even hotter. Netflix (NFLX.O) said on Monday it struck an agreement with famed “Jaws” director Steven Spielberg and his studio Amblin Partners to produce films. Netflix may be one of the most popular streaming services around with over 200 million subscribers but even the king can be paranoid about losing his crown.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Julie Delpy Says She Turned Down Fourth ‘Before’ Movie While Considering Retirement

Ethan Hawke revealed to IndieWire last year during the pandemic that a fourth “Before” movie was being discussed with director/writer Richard Linklater and actress/writer Julie Delpy. Now comes word from Delpy in an interview with Telerama (via The Playlist) that she turned down a fourth “Before” movie sometime within the last year and a half while contemplating retirement because she’s fed up with the film industry.
EntertainmentBillboard

Kenya Barris Launches Music Label With Interscope Records

Khalabo Music has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster and now is looking at ways to work them into the other areas of Barris' entertainment company. The prolific producer of TV and film has taken one giant step closer to that status with the announcement of his Khalabo Ink Society’s first label, a joint venture with Interscope Records. The label, simply titled Khalabo Music, has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster, and now Barris is looking at ways to work them into the many other areas of his entertainment company.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Watch Idris Elba in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Netflix Scraps #blackAF Season 2, but the Story May Not Be Over!

Netflix is rescinding another renewal. The streaming giant is no longer moving forward with #blackAF Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 was officially ordered a year ago, but with COVID-19 bringing the TV and movie industry to a halt, there have been questions about the viability of the series.