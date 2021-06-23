Pierre Swim Team competes in Aberdeen

The Pierre Swim Team sent seven athletes to the Aberdeen Summer High Points Meet in Aberdeen on June 18-20. Michelle Weiss led the Pierre Swim Team by placing first in the girls 15-16 high points. She also placed first in the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 1500 freestyle. Ella Ward-Zeller placed third in the girls 17-19 high points, and first in the 100 backstroke. Finley Ellwein placed third in the boys 9-10 high points, and first in the 200 freestyle. Mason Ward-Zeller placed third in the boys 13-14 high points, and first in the 200 breaststroke.