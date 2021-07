FAIRFIELD — The $577,477 newly refurbished skate park at Allan Witt Community Park has been scarred with racial, anti-gay and other offensive graffiti. “It is pretty sad that over (half-a-million) of taxpayers’ dollars went into refurbishing this park and roughly two months after the re-grand opening to the public, it looks like this,” a person identified as a Fairfield resident noted in an email sent to the Daily Republic. “It is absolutely frustrating to see that the graffiti that covered the park was painted over during the refurbishing and it is now again being covered by disgusting gestures where you would not want to bring your children here.”