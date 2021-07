The reality competition hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, based on the popular Wham-O game, was scheduled to have a two-night premiere kicking off after the Sunday Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 8. But NBC will have to find a new date after a giardia outbreak a month ago disrupted filming, infecting 65% of the staff with multiple cases of “awful explosive diarrhea.” As The Wrap reported yesterday, Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was seven weeks into filming with five days to go when it was shut down. But because of the outbreak, NBC has been unable to complete production. So the show will have to find a way to make the existing footage ready for air.