Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Tri-Cities Set to Break the Highest Temp Every Recorded in Washington

By Paul Drake
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Plantmaps.com, the highest temperature ever recorded in Tri-Cities was on July 23, 2006, when the mercury topped out at 112 degrees. Now, if you look deeper, you will discover our area actually hit 118 degrees at Ice Harbor Dam on August 5, 1961 – which is the highest temperature ever recorded in Washington State, and it appears we have a slight chance of getting very close to that record. Please, let’s hope not!

1027kord.com
Community Policy
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Temperature#Plantmaps Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
102.7 KORD

Washington Roads are Buckling Due to Heat, Travel w/Care…

As the PNW deals with excessive heat and high fire danger we have another concern. There are reports that asphalt and concrete roadways are buckling due to the extreme heat. While there haven't been any reports of Tri-Cities roadways buckling, it is a very real possibility. So far, the reports...
Umatilla County, ORPosted by
102.7 KORD

Fire Danger Scuttles Some Area Fireworks Shows, Prompts Bans

Not only has the City of Walla Walla postponed it's July 4 fireworks display, now Umatilla County in Oregon has banned fireworks in unincorporated areas. According to the Milton Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS, the County Commissioners have put a temporary ban in unincorporated (non-city) areas of the county, til further notice...meaning cooler weather and rain.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Rolling Blackouts Possible in Tri-Cities

Hot hot hot and the A/C is cranking, so I guess this shouldn't be a surprise. Officials are worried that the power and electrical companies that serve the Tri-Cities may experience rolling blackouts. Many residents in Kennewick had a power outage Sunday evening, not related to electrical overuse, and fortunately, it was fairly brief. CHEERS TO THE WORKERS THAT TACKLED IT!
Lacrosse, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Palouse Falls, a View From the Edge

Palouse Falls State Park is one of the most popular state parks located in LaCrosse, Washington. If you’re a fan of geography and the Ice Age era, then you are going to love this place. I’ve been numerous times and plan to take another trip soon. The falls were naturally...
Posted by
102.7 KORD

Red Cross Urges Family Plan for Extreme Heat and High Fire Threat

The American Red Cross has all eyes intensely focused on the forecast across the Pacific Northwest. With extreme heat predicted this weekend, they wanted to take the opportunity to urge families to prepare now for the soaring and scorching temperatures, and the heightened wildfire risk that comes with it. Parts...
Yakima, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Canals Aren’t the Place To Cool Off When It’s Hot

When the temperature rises local authorities become concerned about people drowning in area lakes and rivers but there's another place where people drown when it's hot, irrigation canals. Children die in the canals every year around the country because kids see them all the time many close to home. Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation says the canals aren't designed for swimming. The water is fast, cold and deep and canal walls are sometimes steep and treacherous. They say pumps and other hazards in the water can trap and drown a person. A canal that sits empty all winter and then fills up in the spring is an enticing site to a lot of young children.
Walla Walla, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Plaza Way Repaving Means Detours in Walla Walla

It's officially summer and the orange cone seeds that were planted in the spring have started popping up everywhere! At least much of the work will be done overnight, but it looks like they will be paving during the day today. I don't envy anyone who works outside in this...
Posted by
102.7 KORD

Best Places to Be in Tri-Cities During the End of the World

Where in Tri-Cities would you go if the world was ending?. The post-apocalyptic movie genre has been a staple for decades. The Hunger Games series grossed nearly $3 billion over the course of its run. The Mad Max series is among the most critically acclaimed. Waterworld was comically the most expensive movie ever made for years. As much as the thought of the end of the world scares people, they can't help but flock to the movie theater to see how it could play out. Zombies, futuristic hellscapes, megacities, and wastelands all spur the imagination.
Posted by
102.7 KORD

Ag News: 2021’s First Asian Giant Hornet In PNW

**Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the USDA have confirmed the first 2021 report of an Asian giant hornet … this time in Snohomish County, outside of Canada or Whatcom County. A Marysville resident found the deceased, dried out critter and submitted the report June 4th. The...
West Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

9 Ways Humans Accidentally Cause Wildfires

Lots of lightning strikes are expected this evening as thunderstorms roll across northeastern Oregon and along the edge of the Blue Mountains in Washington. But how many times have you heard on the news that a fire was human-caused? I'm not talking about arson here. There are lots of ways we accidentally start what turns out to be a multi-hundred-acre fire, or worse.
Arkansas StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Washington Man Unearths 2.2 Carat Diamond in Arkansas Gem Park

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of the only places in the world where John and Jane Q. Public can search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source. It is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings people from all over the world to search the 37.5-acre field, the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater, a diamond-bearing volcanic pipe, for a variety of rocks, minerals and gemstones.