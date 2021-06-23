Tri-Cities Set to Break the Highest Temp Every Recorded in Washington
According to Plantmaps.com, the highest temperature ever recorded in Tri-Cities was on July 23, 2006, when the mercury topped out at 112 degrees. Now, if you look deeper, you will discover our area actually hit 118 degrees at Ice Harbor Dam on August 5, 1961 – which is the highest temperature ever recorded in Washington State, and it appears we have a slight chance of getting very close to that record. Please, let’s hope not!1027kord.com