When you think of the Olympics, what’s the one thing that makes it great?. The fans, the comradery, the celebration… and the ice cold beer. Well now, thanks to Tokyo games organizer Seiko Hashimoto and his committee, fans will not be allowed to cheer for their team, they have to wear masks, must go home with no refund if they’re running a temperature, and must go straight home after the game. Ni hive fives, no hugs, no autographs, no towel waving, no nothing. Show up, shut up and go home.