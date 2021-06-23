Cancel
TV Series

The 7 Must-See TV Series Of 2021 So Far

By Hayley Maitland
Vogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it: we’re in for a rainy summer. Below, seven of the best TV shows to keep you occupied until the sun decides to come out. Set over the course of the ’80s, when the AIDs crisis devastated London’s LGBTQIA+ community, Russell T Davies’s utterly brilliant It’s A Sin will leave you in tears more than once thanks to masterful performances by its young stars: Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, and Callum Scott Howells. Yet, in addition to serving as a belated eulogy for those lost to HIV, the drama also constitutes a paean to the acid-washed, glitter-fuelled decade, bringing the queer community’s joyful Soho-centred existence out of the shadows of history. “I remember Russell saying, which stayed in my head, just to play the joy of it,” West told Vogue, with Davies adding that the 5-part series is “a laugh, filled with sexy bodies”. Bonus points for the cameos by Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris, along with the deliciously nostalgic ’80s soundtrack, featuring everything from Wham! to Kate Bush to Pet Shop Boys. La!

Moviespurewow.com

This Nicole Kidman Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List—and It Looks So Intense

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

The 10 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)

You are no longer tethered to your TV, I’m betting, as the world has reopened and you can actually eat a meal inside a restaurant with friends. You can even smile at people without having to lean exceedingly hard on your crow’s feet. It’s OK. TV isn’t taking your defection...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

The Best Television Of 2021… So Far

As the world loosens the grip of a historic pandemic, people are turning in greater numbers to entertainment to escape reality. At the same time, productions that were shut down in 2020 are rebooting with new precautions and protocols in place, while other shows that might have returned under normal circumstances now seem less likely to do so. The delays in production in 2020 were felt strongly in early 2021 as the TV landscape felt more fractured than ever and, quite frankly, was still missing a lot of its heavy hitters. Shows like “Barry,” “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Atlanta” that have dominated lists like this in the past are still M.I.A. And a lot of the critical goodwill so far this year has been the exclusive property of the limited series, a form that seems more crowded than ever before as filmmakers have turned to it to tell longer stories. At the same time, new streaming services like Apple TV+, Peacock, and HBO Max have divided audiences in a way where it feels like no one knows where to watch something, much less what to watch.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego and Luis Zahera, among others.
TV SeriesBGR

Netflix just canceled this $200 million series after one season

In early April, we talked about how the upcoming comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy could be the start of Netflix’s own superhero cinematic universe. The first season of the show debuted May 7th, and less than a month later, Netflix is pulling the plug. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a...
MoviesDecider

Best Movies of 2021… So Far

That’s right, after a year of massive uncertainty, movies are slowly but surely heading back to theaters… Sort of. Over the first half of the year, theatrical films were in a weird middle ground where hybrid releases ran amok. From HBO Max releasing Warner Bros. entire theatrical slate day and date, to Disney+ playing around with Premier Access and “free” releases direct on the service, some audience members did head back to the salty smell of popcorn, while others preferred to have the cinematic experience on their own couches.
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New HULU, Prime, Netflix, HBO Max Titles July 2021

This month’s selections, spread across four platforms, include a landmark document of Black music history, a crime thriller from one of America’s great directors, and an alien-invasion blockbuster just in time for Independence Day. ON HULU. Available Now. Summer of Soul. Any trailer that uses Gil Scott-Heron’s seminal spoken-word track...
MoviesDen of Geek

Best Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Movies are back. It at least feels that way when you see the numbers that films like F9 and A Quiet Place Part II are earning. But more than just the thrill of going back to theaters, July signals what is typically considered to be the height of the summer movie season. On a hot evening, there are few things better than some cold air conditioning and a colder drink of your choice while escapism plays across a screen.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

This is My House to Clarkson’s Farm: your favourite TV of 2021 so far

I loved the sheer bonkers-ness of This is My House (BBC One). I’m not sure how it got on the Beeb because the premise is straight out of Channel 5: four people compete for a grand by pretending they own a house, but only one of them does. A celebrity jury tries to work out who the real owner is. Watching a group of compulsive liars spin crap about the neighbours, justify the weird decor, drink the hot tub water, or declare their love for a complete stranger was oddly addictive. In March, when we were still stuck at home climbing the walls and feeling like summer would never come, it made me laugh like a drain for 60 minutes. Just what I needed.
MoviesArkansas Online

Home Movies

"In the Heights" (PG-13, 2 hours, 23 minutes, HBO Max) A vibrant musical escape to Manhattan's close-knit community of Washington Heights, this spirited high-stepping production from Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") is all about families, hopes and dreams, memories, and the ups and downs of a present day that, despite the threat of a looming summer blackout, never loses its sunny sense of optimism. With Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits; directed by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians").
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

The Solzy Awards for 2021…So Far

Things are slowly coming back to normal for movies but once again, Solzy at the Movies presents the Solzy Awards for 2021…so far. It feels like it’s been forever since Sundance kicked off the traditional start of the new movie year. The festival went with a hybrid version this year with a mix of both online and in-person. In terms of film festivals over all, I’m going to be full honest that this isn’t my best year. Between transphobic-triggered depression during both Sundance and SXSW, antisemitism took its toll since mid-May and it hasn’t stopped since. Fighting hatred is exhausting to say the least. Here’s to hoping that things improve on that end during the second half of the year. The Jewish holidays take over during September so G-d only knows what fest coverage will be like then.
TV SeriesThrillist

The Funniest TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

If you're looking for a laugh, these are the new series to binge. Comedy TV is tough, both to work in and be a fan of. For every hilarious series that comes out, triple the amount of lame ones airing that just don't connect. In the TV-watching experience, almost nothing is more irritating than spending a couple episodes absolutely stone-faced when you were expecting to laugh. Luckily, we both watch a ton of TV and have excellent, discerning taste when it comes to funny stuff, so instead of slogging through a series to see if you'll warm up to it or rewatching The Office yet again (please, dear god, don't do that), check out one our verified picks for the funniest TV shows of 2021. There's already a bounty of series to catch up on from the first half of the year, and we'll be updating this as the rest of 2021 chugs along.
TV & VideosDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘False Positive’ on Hulu + More

This week marks the first official week of summer and you know what that means: school is out, summer Fridays have returned and endless amounts of time lay before you! There is absolutely no reason you cannot spend all day lounging around, hanging with your friends while watching the best new movies and shows your favorite streaming services have to offer — unless you have a full-time job, of course, and then you’ve still got the weekend! While you float on your massive pool raft sipping your lemonade, sift through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above and check out the freshest titles that will start your relaxing summer off in style. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy legwork and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.