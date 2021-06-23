The 7 Must-See TV Series Of 2021 So Far
Let’s face it: we’re in for a rainy summer. Below, seven of the best TV shows to keep you occupied until the sun decides to come out. Set over the course of the ’80s, when the AIDs crisis devastated London’s LGBTQIA+ community, Russell T Davies’s utterly brilliant It’s A Sin will leave you in tears more than once thanks to masterful performances by its young stars: Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, and Callum Scott Howells. Yet, in addition to serving as a belated eulogy for those lost to HIV, the drama also constitutes a paean to the acid-washed, glitter-fuelled decade, bringing the queer community’s joyful Soho-centred existence out of the shadows of history. “I remember Russell saying, which stayed in my head, just to play the joy of it,” West told Vogue, with Davies adding that the 5-part series is “a laugh, filled with sexy bodies”. Bonus points for the cameos by Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris, along with the deliciously nostalgic ’80s soundtrack, featuring everything from Wham! to Kate Bush to Pet Shop Boys. La!www.vogue.co.uk