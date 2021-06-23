Time To Open: Mac's Convenience Store Welcomes Customers For First Time Thursday Morning

ALTON - On Thursday morning, the new Mac’s Convenience Store opens its doors to the public for the first time in Downtown Alton. The convenience store will be the first in the immediate Downtown Alton area located at the corner of Fourth and Belle in Alton, next to Mac’s Timeout. “It has been 10 months since we got our first license and started building the convenience store,” Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s, said. “It is clean and great inside and gives Downtown Continue Reading