Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Time To Open: Mac's Convenience Store Welcomes Customers For First Time Thursday Morning

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - On Thursday morning, the new Mac’s Convenience Store opens its doors to the public for the first time in Downtown Alton. The convenience store will be the first in the immediate Downtown Alton area located at the corner of Fourth and Belle in Alton, next to Mac’s Timeout. “It has been 10 months since we got our first license and started building the convenience store,” Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s, said. “It is clean and great inside and gives Downtown Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Food & Drinks
Alton, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mac S Convenience Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
HobbiesPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Hunt Starts Today, The Wildlife Command Center $10k St. Louis Cash Quest

The Hunt for 10K Starts Today at 10am! All clue videos will go live at that time. Grand Prize of $10,000! Cash Quest begins July 1st at 10:01am CST Cash Quest ends August 31st at 11:59pm CST Individuals can enter the game at anytime without registering 12 hidden treasures worth $1200 dollars in cash combined 12 secret locations across the Greater St. Louis MSA 8 weeks of extraordinary treasure hunting 12 YouTube Video Quest Lines/Clue Videos will be released Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Charlie Nasello Day and Celebration of Life, August 14th

ALTON - The Charlie Nasello Celebration of Life has been set for August 14th, from 12-4pm. Join us in a fun filled day as we celebrate the life of Alton Soccer's Founding Father, Charlie Nasello. There will be 3v3 Soccer Tournaments for each age group with an entry fee of $25 for a team of 5, and $10 dollars for a single entry. Food/Drinks/Entertainment, Basket Raffles, 50/50 Drawing, will be included as well! Mayor Goins will be in attendance with a proclamation to make the 14th of August Continue Reading
West Alton, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Holiday Weekend Closure Hours for Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area

WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporary close Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend. Riverlands Way will be closed beginning the evening of July 3 rd at 10:00pm until 7:00am the following morning of July 4 th . The road will close again at 7:00pm the evening of July 4 th until 7:00am the following morning of July 5 th , at which time normal access will resume. Lincoln Shields Recreation Continue Reading