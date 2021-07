A 28-year old Ovid man has been arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Seneca County Court on charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. The charges stem from a case in Dec 2019 in the Town of Ovid in which Benjamin Nichols allegedly failed to appear. Nichols was arraigned at CAP court and released.