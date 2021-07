The Sherborn Council on Aging has a new website. Please bookmark it and check it often. The new site is https://sherborncoa.org/. Beginning May 24, any individual who has trouble getting to a vaccine site is eligible for the homebound program. Please help get the word out. Individuals can call 833-983-0485 to register for an in-home vaccination. The registration phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English and Spanish, as well as translation services available in 100+ languages.