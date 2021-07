When people try to lose weight, it's not just trimming off a few pounds they're usually after—achieving a flat belly is often part of the finished product they're aiming for. While exercising and eating a healthy, portion-controlled meal plan are essential for achieving both weight loss and a leaner midsection, many people also turn to flat belly supplements in the hope they'll help them shed weight and slim their waistline faster. However, it's not just a whittled waistline you may experience when you take flat belly supplements. Before you pop a pill to trim down your midsection, read on to discover the side effects of taking flat belly supplements, according to science. And for some supplements that are definitely worth taking, check out The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.