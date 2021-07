Serenity Forge reveals this past week in the middle of all the gaming streams that Death's Gambit: Afterlife will be released on Nintendo Switch. Following the success of its initial release, the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with several new features and changes to make it new and different for old and new players. This includes reworked movement, fine-tuned encounters, new bosses, levels, and more in the finer details that the team hasn't revealed yet. The release doesn't have a date yet, but you can check out the latest trailer below.