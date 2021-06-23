Cancel
Video Games

Read this: How Square Enix remade FF7’s Honeybee Inn scene

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix published an interview with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade co-director Motomu Toriyama on Wednesday, detailing one of the franchise’s most popular scenes — the one in Wall Market. In the interview, Toriyama discusses the process that went into the scene — and it’s a good read. In the...

www.polygon.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Video GamesNME

Square Enix says ‘Outriders’ launch on Xbox Game Pass was a success

According to Square Enix, the decision to launch Outriders with day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass has paid off by creating a larger established player base. Speaking during the company’s full year financial results briefing, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda believes making Outriders available from day one on the Xbox service Game Pass was the right choice to make.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Square Enix Extends Final Fantasy Origin Demo After Its Corrupt Launch

During its E3 show this week, Square Enix officially revealed its new Soulsian Final Fantasy spin-off: Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. To pique gamers’ interest, the company launched the gameplay demo on PS5 as soon as the show had ended. But unfortunately, the first players who attempted to play this demo found that it was corrupted. To make up for that, Square Enix is extending the demo period for a few extra days.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Outriders "pleasantly surprised" publisher Square Enix

Square Enix boss Yosuke Matsuda has revealed the publisher was "pleasantly surprised" by the success of its new shooter IP, Outriders, and said that partnering with Microsoft to make the game available on Xbox Game Pass from day one "also worked in its favor". Talking about Outriders in a recent...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 9 animated series

Square Enix is ​​developing Final Fantasy 9’s animated series. Kidscreen’in The animated series will be developed by French studio Cyber ​​Group Studios in conjunction with Square Enix, and Cyber ​​Group will own the license, distribution and rights to the series. Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios, said in a...
ComicsPosted by
ClutchPoints

FF9 animated series in development by SQUARE ENIX and Cyber Group

A Final Fantasy 9 (FF9) animated series is now in development by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios. It’s being co-developed by Final Fantasy creators SQUARE ENIX, Kidscreen reports. Apart from the animation, Cyber Group will be taking care of worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandising. The animated series will be aimed at children between the age of 8 and 12.
Video GamesComicBook

Square Enix Announces New Mana Series Game in Development

Over the weekend, a special 30th-anniversary livestream for the Mana series of video games from Square Enix revealed a number of news items related to the Mana franchise. There's a new anime called Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- that was announced, a mobile title called Echoes of Mana was announced, but perhaps most importantly for longtime fans, Mana franchise producer Masaru Oyamada announced that there is, in fact, a totally new Mana video game in development for consoles. The most recent actually new title in the mainline Mana series, Dawn of Mana, released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2006.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Mana, the Square Enix series turns 30: news coming in a dedicated show

The Legend of Mana HD announcement dates back to the Nintendo Direct broadcast in February of this year. Very shortly after the debut of the title, the Square Enix team celebrates an important anniversary. In fact, in 2021, the thirtieth anniversary of the Mana series falls, the historical JRPG saga...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Square Enix Confirms The Next Mana Game For Console Is Now In Development

Earlier today Square Enix held a 30th anniversary live stream for the Mana series. During the broadcast, fans found out a new game is in the works. As much as the producer Masaru Oyamada wanted to share a "cool" video announcement, nothing is ready to be shown just yet. The most he was willing to reveal is that this game is being prepared for a "console" release and the series' creator (who also happens to be the current CEO of Grezzo) has already seen it.
Video GamesIGN

Square Enix Aims for Best Open World Visuals Ever - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have some lofty hopes for their upcoming open-world title, Forespoken. Luminous Production's studio head and general manager, Takeshi Aramaki, said "With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open-world game". With the game being PS5 exclusive, at least at launch, it looks like it will at least try to leverage Sony's next-gen tech. The Pokémon Go community is currently expressing anger at developer Niantic, in response to announced plans to roll back changes implemented into the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes, which increased the real-world distance across which players could interact with in-game elements to aid with social distancing, were well received by the mobile- gaming community and they don't want to see them removed. And finally, Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding his way into Minecraft. With this new DLC update, players will be able to unlock environments from the Sonic universe while navigating obstacles and bosses to collect rings.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Square Enix JRPG Gate of Nightmares by Fairy Tail Creator Gets Extensive Video Showing Gameplay

Today Square Enix released a new and extensive video of Gate of Nightmares, a new mobile JRPG that carries the name of Hiro Hiro Mashima. The game was initially announced back in April for iOS and Android, and if you’re not familiar with Mashima-sensei’s creations, he’s the mangaka behind Fairy Tail and Edens Zero. For this game, he designed the characters and created the world.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Square Enix on Forspoken’s graphic ambition as an open-world game

Luminous Productions aims to make its next game, Forspoken, have the“graphics of the highest quality” in an open world video game. Speaking as part of a video about the new FidelityFX Super Resolution technology from AMD, Studio Director and General Manager of Luminous Production, Takeshi Aramaki, said: “With Forspoken, our goal is to achieve the highest quality graphics ever seen in an open world game.”.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy XV director says he left Square Enix to make games for "social good"

FFXV director Hajime Tabata has opened up about working on the first Paralympic Game to help "social good" rather than working on more AAA games. The director of Final Fantasy XV left Square Enix in 2018 after the release of that game to start his own studio, JP Games. That developer now has its first game, which also happens to be the first licensed Paralympic game. Pegasus Dream Tour is out now on mobile devices, and it allows you to participate in multiple Paralympic sports.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Square Enix unintentionally shared demo announcement of NEO: The World Ends With You

Square Enix announced the demo of the upcoming NEO: The World Ends With You on social media, but apparently the studio did not want this trailer to be seen by the players. Square Enix has released a new trailer for NEO: The World Ends With You on its official Twitter account. However, in the scene at the end of the trailer, “Play the demo now!” The description did not go unnoticed by the players. Gamers rattled Twitter after the demo’s announcement, after which Square Enix quickly deleted its post.