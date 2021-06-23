Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to be a social entrepreneur with a gender perspective and change the rules of the game

By Daniela Espinosa Ochoa y Valery Gacs, Entrepreneur.com, Daniela Espinosa Ochoa y Valery Gacs
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen thinking about gender issues, preconceptions come to mind such as the reproductive and sexual rights of women, but also the violence that our country experiences: 11 women are killed daily by gender violence in Mexico. What is the role of women entrepreneurs and how can we help? Finding our voice in an industry such as audiovisual, which has been told from the male gaze, has made us unite our female voices. Every time we receive information about women marching, especially in recent years, the media have dedicated themselves to showing the most “vandalism” side, but few wonder why women protest and why it is necessary to support them.

www.nhregister.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender#Social Entrepreneur#Women And Men#Social Networks#Amnesty International#German#Labor Ethics#Gritomonumento#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

How youth respond to climate change news on social media

Two large surveys indicate that millennials and members of Gen Z are more emotionally engaged with climate issues than older generations. Why it matters: Younger people are growing up with the effects of global warming are visible all around them, from heat waves like the one this week to extreme precipitation events.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Gender Parity

An expert explains: Why we need more women in engineering. Royal Academy of Engineering CEO Hayaatun Sillem says the sector needs more female representation to more closely 'reflect the society it serves'. 200 women call on tech giants to prioritize online safety. Here's how. More than 200 women sign a...
InternetSeattle Times

Prominent women call for tech giants to act against online harassment

More than 200 prominent women from around the world, including actors, journalists, musicians and former government leaders, have written an open letter urging CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Google to “prioritize the safety of women” on their platforms. The letter was published Thursday by the World Wide Web Foundation...
CharitiesFOX43.com

$40B pledged for gender equality, with $2B from Gates Foundation

WASHINGTON — The U.N.-sponsored global gathering to promote gender equality generated about $40 billion in pledges Wednesday to help women and girls achieve that goal, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Ford Foundation Commits $420 Million To Tackle Gender Inequality Around The Globe Post COVID-19

PARIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ford Foundation announced a commitment of $420 million over the next five years to tackle gender inequality around the world which has been further exacerbated by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial pledge is designed to focus on multiple issues including addressing the growing epidemic of gender-based violence, reinforcing the need for a care-based economy, increasing workplace equality, and bringing critical resources to feminist movements and women's rights organizations addressing these global challenges.
SocietyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Human rights

According to Article 26 of the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, everyone has the right to an education. However, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted girls with secondary consequences of being stripped of proper schooling. The numbers are devastating, with approximately 743 million girls pushed out of school due to...
EducationThrive Global

How to achieve gender equality by 2030?

The global labor market is changing rapidly – thanks to innovation, mobility, and human awareness. That is why women need empowerment much more than ever before. Women still work predominantly in jobs that are less paid and do not offer social protection. Women earn less than men, and they carry an economically significant burden of unpaid domestic work on their shoulders. Empowering women is necessary in cyberpink world and in reality. It requires transforming societies to ensure equal benefits for all – one of the global sustainable development goals to be achieved in 2030. International organization UN Women is also actively involved in this movement and offers steps and solutions to improve the situation.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Perspective: How the U.S. Constitution changed the world

A decade ago, the Arab Spring raised the startling prospect that, in short order, a half-dozen Arab nations might draft and adopt new democratic constitutions. That isn’t, of course, how things played out, but the heady prospect of such rapid-fire constitution-making spurred robust and widespread discussion and debate. Into that...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Lauren Maillian Is Driving Change For Black And Latinx Women Entrepreneurs In The Digital Age

For 17 years, Lauren Maillian has been defying the odds as an innovative entrepreneur. She cofounded her first business, Sugarleaf Vineyards when she was just 19 years old. That made her the youngest self-made winery owner in the U.S. before she was even allowed to drink. As COO, Maillian led the company to international recognition and awards and an acquisition in 2011.
SocietyNewsTimes

Beyond a flag. Learn about the benefits of LGBTQ + labor inclusion practices

More and more companies understand the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusive, equitable and diverse workspaces for the LGBTQ + community, beyond joining a monthly celebration. In Mexico, being a member of the LGBTQ + community continues to represent an obstacle to accessing a job. According to the Survey...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Mindset Matters: How President Biden’s Executive Order Advances Diversity And Inclusion As A Game Changer For Impact Investors And Entrepreneurs

I write about the intersection of disability in corporate culture, management, and society. On June 25th President Biden signed an Executive Order that enhances the role of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) across the Federal workforce. One of the central tenants of this Executive Order is to advance the equity of individuals with disabilities across the Federal government by decreasing barriers through improving reasonable accommodations and creating a culture of full accessibility. It is this opening that offers entrepreneurs with disabilities and impact investors the ability to reimagine government work and provide a whole new platform to amplify various goods and services and promising technologies that will advance the workplace of the future within the federal government and shape a more inclusive environment for years to come.
KidsClayton News Daily

How to create a gender-inclusive environment for our kids

Gender reveal parties. Boys don't cry. That color is for girls. That bathroom is for boys. That sport is only for "real" girls. That's not the right clothing section, toy, partner, door, major, job or life for you. We are taught before we are even born that there are strict...
Kidsmamaknowsitall.com

How to Support Your Kid Entrepreneur

This post is sponsored by Acton Children’s Business Fair and includes tracking links. For more information about tracking links and how to opt out, please visit All About Do Not Track (https://allaboutdnt.com/) prior to clicking any links found in this post. My very first business was a food company. Okay,...
Internetfairfieldcitizenonline.com

How Entrepreneurs Can Maximize Networking to Increase Funding

Networking is a powerful entrepreneurial tool. Whether you’re trawling for new clients or seeking to gain new skills, it can deliver myriad benefits on both an individual and a business-wide level. Networking can help owners keep both themselves and their business at the forefront of their industry. It can also...
Societyakronist.com

How to change gender on a driver’s license

According to a 2021 survey from Gallup, an estimated 11.3% of LGBT adults identify as transgender, equating to roughly 0.6% of the American population. Some individuals who identify as transgender undergo gender-affirming surgery, and others do not. The transition process is unique to every individual. During or after the transition...