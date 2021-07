Tomo will be the first platform in the real estate space that is specifically focused on the buyer. Its proprietary technology will fuel a customized experience that includes pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing – features that will significantly accelerate the purchase process, putting buyers in a much stronger, and more certain, position. Tomo Mortgage will cut the average time-to-close by as much as 55%; current industry average is 47 days. With all-cash offers currently constituting 25% of home sales and a nearly 20% rise in home prices year-over-year, buyers need all the help they can get to compete.