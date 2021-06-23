Cancel
Video Games

All Together Now - Promoting Group In MMOs

By Niklas Elmqvist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1998, I was both a sophomore in college and an aspiring MMO designer. My interest had started with venerable text-based MUDs, which were a big thing for me from my high school days, and it eventually led me to the fabled MUD-Dev mailing list. There I spent a significant amount of time listening (and, frankly, far too much time speaking given my own ignorance) to MMO greats discussing various topics having to do with online game design. And I remember sitting up straight one day in December when legendary MMO designer Raph Koster, creator of Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies, wrote to the mailing list soliciting "laws of online world design" for an article he was writing.

Raph Koster
#Mmos#Online Game#Ultima Online#All Together Now#Mmo#Everquest#Asheron
