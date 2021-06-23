Tottenham grasping at straws in hapless pursuit of new manager

Two months have passed since Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham and somehow the club are seemingly no closer to appointing his successor. Is it because Daniel Levy refuses to compromise? Are Spurs actually not as attractive a club as they first thought? Or are all of their candidates allergic to dog hair and have subsequently refused to stand in the same technical area as the Dulux dog? Who knows, but one thing which we definitely know is Spurs are in a mess.