Tottenham grasping at straws in hapless pursuit of new manager
Another manager has rejected Tottenham’s advances, this time with Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui turning down a “dizzying” offer to take the helm in north London. Tottenham have plunged into deeper, more isolating water as their pursuit of a manager enters its third month. Just two weeks away from pre-season training and Spurs are seemingly even further away from hiring a new gaffer than at any time since Jose Mourinho’s April 19 dismissal.hotspurhq.com