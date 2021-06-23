Cancel
Tottenham grasping at straws in hapless pursuit of new manager

By Gary Pearson
Cover picture for the articleAnother manager has rejected Tottenham’s advances, this time with Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui turning down a “dizzying” offer to take the helm in north London. Tottenham have plunged into deeper, more isolating water as their pursuit of a manager enters its third month. Just two weeks away from pre-season training and Spurs are seemingly even further away from hiring a new gaffer than at any time since Jose Mourinho’s April 19 dismissal.

