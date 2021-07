LANCASTER, N.H. — Weeks Memorial Library will host wildlife and an ambassador from Squam Lake Natural Science Center on Thursday July 8 at 2 p.m. The Science Center will be presenting No Two Tails Alike. An animal’s tail can serve as a rudder when swimming, help with agility during flight, or can even function like an extra hand. Native wildlife will be on hand as a naturalist from the Science Center, located in Holderness, N.H., tells tales of the tails of New Hampshire’s native wildlife.